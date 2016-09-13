Samsung next to ditch 3.5mm headphone jack

It feels like Samsung and Apple have been in a battle as long as time itself, where one goes, the other tends to follow. It’s a classic case of one-upmanship.

With the recent release of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Apple did something controversial, it removed the 3.5mm headphone jack, leaving us with just the Lightning port to connect a pair of headphones. Or plump for wireless connectivity through Bluetooth.

Not to be outdone, Samsung is also allegedly looking into making its own proprietary headphone jack for its mobile devices. Sources close to Digital Music News haven’t given away any details surrounding the actual jack, but it’s thought it will be different to the USB Type-C that many Android phones are now adopting. It is reported that Samsung’s new jack would be made available for other Android phones and tablets as well, sharing is caring after all.

To keep the number of annoyed people to a minimum, Apple includes a Lightning to 3.5mm adapter, it’s not clear if Samsung or other Android manufacturers would include one with their phones.

Of course, this is assuming Android phone and tablet manufacturers actually adopt the new headphone jack. Three headphone jacks could be one too many.