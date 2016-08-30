Samsung Galaxy S8 to have dual camera like the iPhone 7 Plus

With Apple's iPhone 7 launch scheduled for next week, not only is it an exciting time to be an Apple fanboy, but there's plenty for those who prefer Android to mull over too.

Android fans will undoubtedly be keeping a beady eye on proceedings to see if there are any features on the new iPhones that don't exist on their handsets; the rumoured dual camera, for example, with two sensors that combine for better photos.

That's hotly tipped to appear on the iPhone 7 Plus, but Android lovers shouldn't look on with jealous eyes. Samsung is now also tipped to adopt similar technology with its flagship phone for next year.

We've previously heard murmurings on a similar line, but the latest rumour about the Samsung Galaxy S8 reinforces that it too will have a dual rear camera, with 12 and 13-megapixel sensors combining to provide images with greater depth of field and professional-style bokeh effects.

It will also have an 8-megapixel camera on the front, it is said, so will take fantastic selfies to boot.

Considering that the phone is also reported to come with a 4K display, it could very well be the handset to beat in 2017.

Of course, at this early stage you have to take everything with a pinch of salt. The source for the dual camera news is a Weibo poster who runs SamMobile China, so that adds a tad more weight, but so much can change before next spring.

One thing you can rely on is that we'll keep you up to date until then.