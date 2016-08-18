Samsung Galaxy Note 7 tips and tricks: The ultimate guide to mastering your Note

If you thought the Galaxy S7 was going to be the top smartphone of 2016, then think again, as the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 wants to be top dog.

In typical Samsung style, this superphone is absolutely stuffed full of features, options and settings. You'll need to be a smartphone master to find your way around the discover everything.

Fortunately, we've done the hard work for you. Here's every tip and trick to help you master the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

The home screen is where you live on your Android phone. Offering loads of customisation, it's the first place you land when you unlock your phone, and it's where you return to when you hit the home button. Here's how to make your Note 7 feel like your own.

Edit your home screen: A long press on the wallpaper on any screen lets you edit the wallpaper, widgets, themes or the grid size. This grid size applies not only to the home screen, but the apps tray too.

Enable a 3D or parallax effect on your wallpaper: If you want an added pop to your wallpaper, toggle on wallpaper motion effect. Long press as above and select your wallpaper, then turn on "wallpaper motion effect" before you tap the "set as wallpaper" button.

Apply a theme: Samsung has a load of themes. Just long press on the wallpaper as above, and you'll get the option to change the theme. Many are paid for, but there are free themes too. Hit the one you're interested in and change the look of your phone.

Change your icons: Along with themes there are also icon packs. Again, many need paying for and will adapt the style of your icons. Just head into the wallpaper and theme manager as above and you'll find the option to change your icons.

Remove the icon background: One of the things that Samsung likes to do is apply a background and create a "squirkle" out of all app icons. It's own icons are designed to look like this, but when you install third-party apps, you don't want them looking rubbish too. Head into settings > display > icon frames. Turn that off, and your apps look like apps again. Yay!

Get more on your home screen: You can change the size of the screen grid on which your shortcuts and widgets sit. It fit more on, select 5x5. This makes widgets more compact or lets you have up to 25 shortcuts.

Resize widgets: Many widgets are resizable. A long press selects them. When you lift your finger, you can drag the blue box that appears and resize your widget.

Create a folder: Simply drag one app on top of another and a folder is created. To remove an app from a folder, open the folder and long press an app to select it and drag it to delete at the top of the page. To add apps, either drag them into a folder, or hit the + within the folder and tick the apps you want to add from the list.

Move apps from one folder to another: If you're an organisation fan, moving apps from one folder to another is easy. Samsung offers a "move apps" function, but this is best suited to bulk moving - simply press and hold the app, drag to "move apps" and repeat for all the apps you want to move. Then hit the back arrow, open the folder you want and drag them back in. If you're just moving one app, drag it out of the folder, keep holding it and you'll return home: you can then place it where you want, or in another folder.

Change a folder colour or name: Open a folder and enter the name you want at the top. If you don't want a name, leave it blank. To change the folder background colour, tap the palette in the right-hand corner and select a new colour.

Access upday news reader: Swipe right from your home page to access upday for your news updates. Hit more > my interests in the top right-hand corner to customise the content you see. This replaces Flipboard on the SGS6, but offers a similar news digest. In the US, a different service is offered.

Disable upday: If you don't want it, you can remove upday. Long press on your wallpaper, swipe right to upday and toggle off the switch. It will then vanish. Not everyone gets upday - different territories get different news services.

Stop adding new app icons to home screen: If you don't want new apps you install cluttering up your home screen, head into Play Store > settings and uncheck the box.

Access Now on Tap: As the Galaxy Note 7 is a Marshmallow handset, you get Now on Tap. Press and hold the home button and Now on Tap will scan the page and deliver results.

Access Google Now: A long press on the home button will launch Now on Tap. Tap the G at the bottom of this screen and you'll be in Google Now.

Change launcher (home screen): You can easily change the experience of your phone with a different launcher, such as the Google Now Launcher. Just download the launcher from Play Store and install it. When you press the home button you'll be given a choice to select a new default launcher. To change the default launcher, head into settings > applications and tap the top-right menu. Tap default applications > home screen. Here you'll find a full list of launchers to select or delete.

Quick settings is a feature of Android putting your essential and often used settings at your fingertips. Samsung adds a range of tweaks and changes. Here's how to get the most out of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 quick settings.

Instant access to quick settings: Swipe down with two fingers and you'll skip notifications and head straight into the full quick settings panel. Or double swipe down.

Edit quick settings: To change the selection of shortcuts in quick settings, press and hold on an icon. Those opens up the editor. You can then reorder or remove functions to your preference. Remember that the first five in the list are those you can see all the time, so make these your most frequently used functions.

Access full settings from quick settings: There's a settings cog in the top right-hand corner when quick settings is open. This takes you to the full settings menu. To see more options for an individual quick, tap the bottom section. For example, this will let you choose your Wi-Fi network or Bluetooth device, or your power saving level.

Search your entire device: In the quick settings you'll find a Finder search box, also offering voice search. This will search your entire device, either for settings, or for content, apps or people. You can also use this to scan for devices to connect to using quick connect.

Enable/disable quick connect: You can have the option to quick connect to devices in the quick settings box all the time (it's on by default). This will scan for things to connect to and offer devices that are found, like your Samsung TV. To turn off the option, open quick connect, hit the top-right menu, and turn off quick panel connect. If you want to turn it back on, open quick settings, tap the Finder search box and scroll down. There you'll find the option to scan for devices.

The apps tray is where all your apps are stored. By default it's a mess, randomly arranged, with new apps being plonked on the last page, and removed apps leaving gaps. Here's how to manage your apps tray like a pro.

Search for apps: There's a handy search bar at the top of the apps tray so you can search for your apps. Or, swipe down quick settings and use the universal search option - this also reveals your apps.

Manually reorder apps: Hit the menu button in the top right-hand corner of your apps tray and tap edit. Drag the apps to the position you want them in. Hit DONE to save.

Create an apps tray folder: As above, hit menu > edit, drag one app over another and a folder will be created. You can then drag this folder to wherever you want it to be.

Uninstall apps: You can uninstall directly from the apps tray. Hit the edit option, then tap the minus icon that appears in the corner. If the app can be uninstalled, it will be. If it can't be uninstalled, it will be disabled.

Remove a folder from the apps tray: If you don't like folders you've created, or want to break the apps out of the default folders Samsung offers, hit menu > edit and then tap the minus button in the corner of a folder. The folder will be removed and the apps set free into the apps tray.

Alphabetise your apps: In the apps tray, hit menu > A-Z. This puts all the apps into logical order. You need to hit SAVE when you're finished. Also note that if you install new apps, they'll appear at the end of the list, so you'd need to sort into alphabetical order again, and again, and again.

Add apps to your home screen: Press and hold on the app shortcut in the apps tray. This will let you place a shortcut on your home screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 offers a whole range of security options, including iris and fingerprint. Using everything means more options for unlocking your phone.

Change lock screen shortcuts: You can have two shortcuts on the lock screen for quick access. These are phone and camera by default, but can be anything you like. Head into settings > lock screen and security > info and app shortcuts > app shortcuts. Here you can select the left and right shortcuts, or turn them off completely.

Fingerprint security: To use your fingerprint to unlock, head into settings > lock screen and security > screen lock type. Here you can select fingerprints. We recommend registering at least both thumbs, so you can unlock with either hand. You'll have to set a back-up PIN or passcode at the same time.

Iris security: To use your eyes to unlock the Note 7, head into the the screen lock type as above. Alongside fingerprint, you'll get the option to scan your iris as another unlock option.

Use your iris to unlock the phone: To use iris, you need to swipe up from the lock screen. This will open the iris scanner and beam your eyeball.

Instant lock: When you press the standby button, you want your phone to lock instantly. Head into settings > lock screen and security > secure lock settings. There's the option to lock the device as soon as the screen goes to sleep or when you press the standby button. If you do want a delay, there's plenty of time options.

Smart Lock/Bluetooth unlock: Again in settings > lock screen and security > secure lock settings there's the Smart Lock section. This is a standard Android feature and you have the option to nominate trusted devices, so your Android will unlock when connected to something else. You can nominate Bluetooth devices (like your smartwatch or car Bluetooth), location, trusted voice and so on.

Automatically wipe your device: If you're worried about your phone falling into the wrong hands and being cracked, you can have it automatically wipe. Head into settings > lock screen and security > secure lock settings. Here you'll find the option to auto factory reset if 15 failed unlock attempts are made.

Edge screen is the name that Samsung gives to the functions that can be applied to the edges of the display on the Note 7 and other edge devices form the company, like the SGS7 edge. On the Note 7 it makes more sense, as it can make the larger display much more manageable. Here's how to use edge screen like a pro.

Manage edge screen content: Head into settings > display > edge screen > edge panels to manage what you see when you swipe in. Or, swipe in to open edge screen, then tap the cog in the bottom left corner. You can add or remove content, as well as download other content here. For best effect, don't have too many panels, otherwise you might as well just unlock the phone and go direct.

Change the apps in apps edge: One of the edge panels offers you app shortcuts. This means quick access to up to eight apps. As above, head into edge panels and tap EDIT at the bottom of apps edge. You can then bin Samsung's suggestions and load it with your own apps, like Pokemon Go.

Change the location and size of the edge screen handle: This is important. As the Note 7 is a big phone, it's really useful to be able to change the location of the edge screen launch tab. Head into edit edge panels as above and click the menu top right, tap handle settings. This lets you change the handle to left/right, the location along that edge, the size as well as the transparency. Make it 100 per cent transparent and it vanishes, so you don't have the little bar there looking ugly.

Reorder edge screen panels: If you want to swipe in and see your calendar before your apps shortcuts, head into settings > display > edge screen > edge panels and then tap the menu top right, and hit reorder. You can then arrange your panels.

Use edge screen from the lock screen: You don't have to do anything, it just works. Swipe in and you'll be presented with your edge panels from the lock screen if its awake. Before you can open an app or contact, you'll need to unlock your phone, which it where iris scanning is really quick and easy.

Enable edge lighting for incoming calls: If your phone is face down, you can have the edges light up when there's an incoming call. Head into settings > display > edge screen > edge lighting. This is ideal for meetings. Your phone will reveal there's an incoming call without you needing vibration or showing everyone who is calling.

Set a quick reply message for incoming calls: If you don't want to answer the call, you can reject it and send a customisable reply message by placing your finger on the rear heart rate scanner. Head into settings > edge screen > edge lighting and toggle on the quick reply option. Here you can also change that message.

Get notifications through edge screen: Called briefing feed, you can select which app notifications are displayed. Head into settings > display > edge screen > edge feeds. At the bottom of the panel, tap EDIT. You can then select the notifications you want in edge feed. Note that you have to manually swipe the edge to see this feed.

Have the edge show a night clock: Head into display > night clock. Here you can enable a small clock that will sit in the edge of the display when the screen is off, showing time, date and battery status. You can pick the schedule that night clock comes on and off and choose left or right side.

The S Pen is the Note for some people, giving you a whole world of additional features and ways to interact with your phone that you don't get on any other device. With a new S Pen and new features, the Note 7 is the best stylus-equipped device out there.

Write notes on your lock screen: Just pop out the S Pen and start writing, without having to unlock your phone. Just press the button to delete your scribbles when you make a mistake. Tap save to keep that note. Called Screen off memo, head into settings > advanced features > S Pen and turn on this excellent feature.

Choose what happens when you remove S Pen: Head into settings > advanced features > S Pen > detachment options. Here you have three action options for when the S Pen is removed - Air command is the default, but it could be to create a note, or do nothing at all.

Customise Air command: Air command is the interface that pops-up for you to tap with the S Pen. To customise this, open Air command and tap the settings cog in that appears in the opposite corner. Here you can change the shortcuts, including to launch any app you have on your phone.

Launch Air command if the icon has vanished: If you have the S Pen in hand, but the Air command icon has vanished or you've turned it off, just press the button as you approach the display and Air command will appear.

Highlight text with S Pen: Simply press and hold on the text you want to highlight. Or, press the button and tap the screen to select a word, or drag the selectors out to extent that selection.

Zoom in on a photo: In the Gallery, open a photo you want to look at. Double tap to zoom, then touch with S Pen and press and hold the button to zoom. It's basically pinch zooming.

Preview photos in Gallery with S Pen: Hover over a photo in the gallery and it will pop up from the thumbnail giving you options to write on it, share, edit or delete, using Air view. The same can be done in calendar, scroll lists, and viewing links.

Have an alarm if you move too far from S Pen: To make sure you don't lose your S Pen, or leave it lying in a coffee shop, there's an option to get an alert if you move off and forget it. head into settings > advanced features > S Pen > S Pen alerts.

Don't the the S Pen removal vibration or sound? Head into settings > advanced features > S Pen and you can turn off those sounds when removing or replacing S Pen.

Notifications are really powerful on Android and Samsung is giving you a whole range of ways to control your notifications. There's a new "notifications" section of the settings menu to control things, as well as access via the applications settings. The former is much simpler, so here we break down how to manage your notifications on your device.

Disable/enable lock screen notifications: If you don't want notifications on your lock screen, head to settings > lock screen and security > notifications on lock screen. You can turn all notifications off with one switch.

Only show notifications as app icons on lock screen: We love this option. As above, head into notifications on lock screen and there's a toggle option for notification icons only.

Hide some lock screen notifications: If you never want lock screen notifications from a particular app (like a messaging app, or annoying game), head into notifications on lock screen as above, then you'll get a list of all your apps. Switch off the apps and you'll never get lock screen notifications from them. To make it faster, turn off all and then turn on the ones you actually want.

Instant access to lock screen notifications: Just tap a notification twice and it will open up the app. Want to dismiss it? Just swipe it away. If you want to open it and you have security in place, you'll need to unlock your phone to view the content.

Hide content in some app notifications: If you want to have notifications on your lock screen, but hide sensitive information in some of those apps (like a messaging app), first enable lock screen notifications to show content as above. Then head into settings > notifications > ADVANCED. Here you can manage the notifications of each individual app. You can opt to hide or show content from the lock screen here for specific apps.

To turn off notifications on an app: Go to settings > notifications. Here you'll find a list of apps and you can turn off notifications on those you don't like.

To turn off pop-up notifications on an app: Go to settings > notifications > advanced. Tap on the app you want. Here you can turn off pop-up notifications, so you don't get a notification for that app appearing at the top of your screen when it arrives.

To mark an app as a priority app: Head into settings > notifications > advanced. Tap on the app you want. Here you get app controls, and you can set an app as a priority so you always get notifications from that app, including in Do not Disturb mode - so all the time basically.

Still getting a notification you can't get rid of? A quick general Android trick - press and hold on any notification and you'll be taken through to the notifications for that app directly, so you can kill it.

While you need to know what's going on with your phone, sometimes it just needs to shut up and leave you alone. There's loads of options to manage how your device behaves at different times and it's confusing. Here's how to manage everything perfectly.

Quickly switch to vibrate alerts: If you want silence, but are after vibration alerts still, push the volume button and tap the bell on the pop-up. This will switch to vibrate. Or you can hold down the volume button so it slides all the way down to vibrate.

Set your phone to silent: The normal volume controls only go to vibrate which is a little irritating. To make your phone silent, swipe down to the quick settings and tap the sound shortcut. This will cycle through sound/vibrate/mute. Or tap the bottom of the icon and you'll be able to select sound/vibrate/mute directly.

Turn down media volume: Hit the volume up or down button, and the volume slider will appear. Tap the down arrow on the right-hand side, and you can change the ringtone, media, notifications and system volumes independently. Perfect for when you want to watch a YouTube video on the bus without disturbing others.

Turn on Do not Disturb: Do not Disturb is an Android feature that lets you silence your phone, but set up a range of exceptions. For example, it will let specific people call, or certain apps notify you. You could use it to silence work apps, but still let you hear eBay alerts, for example, or silence all notifications, except calls from your mother. Swipe down quick settings and tap the Do not Disturb button to turn it on.

Customise Do not Disturb: The best thing about Do not Disturb is how flexible it is. Firstly, turn it on as above, then tap the notification that appears to customise it. Here you can set a schedule as well as set your exceptions, including whether you want alarms to sound, or your favourite contacts to still come through.

Of course your phone is all about the apps: that's what makes a smartphone. Android gives you loads of options and in many cases you'll want to use alternatives to those supplied by Samsung. Here's some key tips for app management.

Change the default app: Android lets you decide which is the default app if you have more than one that will do the same thing. Under applications > menu > default applications you can see what has been selected as the default browser, calling app, messaging app and home screen/launcher. You can also elect to have the Note 7 automatically select default apps, or ask you when there's a choice.

Control app permissions: Marshmallow lets you manage all the permissions for each app on an individual basis. Go to applications > select the app and hit Permissions. This will let you toggle permissions on and off, so you can disable location access, for example, or check what that dodgy APK is accessing.

Install apps from unknown sources: One of the joys of Android is freedom to do what you want. If course the phone doesn't want you, so by default the option to install an app manually is turned off. Everything that doesn't come from Google Play is classed as from an "unknown source". THere's legitimate apps you might want to install, like Amazon Underground or Amazon Instant Video. To do so, head into settings > lock screen and security > unknown sources. This will let you install those apps.

The Galaxy Note 7 offers a 5.7-inch Quad HD display with support for Mobile HDR. It's stunning, but also loaded with features you need to know about. Here's the insiders' guide to the Note 7 display.

Turn on Always On display: To have the lock screen show you "always on" information, head into settings > display > Always On display > and switch it on. This displays when the phone screen is in standby.

Customise Always On display: There are lots of options for the Always On display. Tap on Always on display > layouts and you'll see lots of different clock options and the option to enable notification icons in Always On display.

Add a background to always-on display or change the colour: You can customise what you see in always-on display by heading to the layouts section above and tapping on the design you like. You then get the option to pick a colour - a pink clock perhaps - or to set a soft background image.

Use Always On display to show calendar or an image: If the clock doesn't tickle your fancy, head into layouts above, tap "content to show". Here you can select a screensaver type image or calendar instead.

Change the display colours: Head into settings > display > screen mode and you'll get the option to change the way the display looks. If you want something more vibrant, it's here you can set it.

Enable blue light filter/Night Shift: Designed to reduce eye strain in low light, the blue light filter will make the display warmer (more yellow, cutting out blue light), so it's easier on your tired eyes. Head into display > blue light filter. Here you can change the intensity of the change, as well as set a schedule - including a simple sunset to sunrise option. Blue light filter is also available in quick settings.

Get more on the screen: Aside from changing the app grid, you can change the scale of the screen content. Head into display > content scaling and you can pick larger or small. Pick small to get more content on the display.

Engage smart stay to aid reading: Smart stay will automatically detect your face when you're reading something and stop the display timing out. This might be useful for reading, if you're a slow reader, or if you're examining something in detail. Head into settings > advanced features > smart stay.

Take a screen shot: There's a number of methods for taking a screen shot. Press and hold standby and the home button at the same time to take a screen shot. Or you can use a palm swipe - head into settings > advanced features > palm swipe to capture. This will let you swipe the display with your hand to capture the screen.

Supercharge your screen shots: If you want more than just what you can see, head into settings > advanced features > smart capture. This will let you do a range of cool things, the best of which is scroll capture to include things that can't be seen in one screen shot - a great way to capture a full document or webpage for example.

Samsung has done more to push multi-tasking than anyone else in the mobile space, so it's no surprise to find that the Note 7 offers a number of alternative ways to interact.

Multi app view: To view two apps at the same time, long press the recent apps button and the current app (if compatible) will occupy the top half of the screen. You can then select the second app from the apps shown on the bottom of the display. You can change the size of each app by pressing the dot in the centre and dragging it up or down.

Pop-up view: To view your app as a pop-up, drag the app in from the top left-hand corner. The app will shrink down and can then be moved around and placed where you want. To close it, tap the dot at the top - when it expands you have the option to return to fullscreen, close and so on.

Pop an app out of recent apps: A fun way to get the pop-up view is to hit recent apps and press and hold an app. This will pop that app out (if the function is supported), so it floats on whatever else was in the background. This works well with S Pen, because it's easier to

S Pen Glance: One great way to look at two things at the same time is using the S Pen Glance function. Tap Air Command > Glance and the current screen will become a thumbnail in the corner, leaving you to look at something else. You can switch between the two by hovering the S Pen over the thumbnail to view it.

Quick launch: Double tap on the home button to launch the camera. You can do this from the lock screen or any other location in the phone. If it's not turned on, head to the camera app > settings and toggle on "quick launch". Alternatively, head into settings > advanced features > quick launch camera.

Quickly flip from rear camera to front: Swipe up or down the screen and you'll flip from rear camera to front which is much faster than tapping the small button to switch cameras. Or, if you want to be even faster, double press the home button when the camera is open to switch from front to back.

Control HDR: In the camera app, hit the HDR toggle button on the left-hand side. This cycles through on-off-auto HDR options, although it's only available in the Auto mode.

Enable video stabilisation: To stabilise your video on the rear camera, you'll have to make sure the quality it set to QHD 2560 x 1440 or lower. It doesn't work on the UHD setting. Head into camera app > settings and you'll find the stabilisation option.

Wide selfie: To get more into your selfie shot, select the front camera, then swipe in from the left to select the mode. Tap wide selfie and you can take a wider shot by moving the camera when taking a selfie.

To take a selfie using a gesture or the heart rate sensor: In the camera flip over to selfie mode and hit settings > ways to take pictures. Here you'll find the options for gesture, using the heart rate sensor, or tapping the screen to take a picture.

Use voice to take pictures: Voice works on both the front and back camera. From the camera head into settings > voice control and turn the option on to use voice capture.

To take a long exposure photo: In the camera app, swipe in from the left to select the Pro mode. On the right-hand side you'll see the option to change the length of the exposure (it looks like a camera shutter). Use the slider or the arrows to select the length of time you want - you might want to use the S Pen to make it easier. The exposure compensation meter just above it will indicate whether you're going to over or under expose.

Download extra camera features: Swipe in from the left to open the mode and hit download in the top right-hand corner. This will offer you other camera features that you can add to the selection.

Reorder the camera modes: If there are some features you would rather see higher up the list, in the modes screen, hit the menu, then Edit. Then press and hold an icon to move it.

Add a camera mode as a home screen shortcut: If there's a mode in the camera you love - like Pro - you can have a shortcut to that mode on your home screen for instant access. From the camera, enter the mode selector, hit menu > add shortcut to home screen and then pick the mode you want.

Save pictures to microSD: If you inserted a microSD card you can save your photos to it. From the camera app, head into menu in the top corner, scroll down to storage location.

Change gallery view: If you're looking at your photos and you want more or less on display, you can pinch zoom, to change the thumbnail view.

Smart network switching: If you want to let your phone switch to mobile data when a Wi-Fi network is poor, enter settings > connections > Wi-Fi > advanced > Smart network switch to enable or disable.

Set a data limit: If you don't want to exceed your contract data, head into settings > connections > data usage and you have the option to set the data limit and the date your contract renews.

Disable background data for apps: In settings > connections > data usage > background data you can select which apps are allowed to access data in the background. This is designed to save your contract data, but gives per-app control, so is really useful. It also has the advantage of saving battery life.

View your Wi-Fi data usage: In settings > connections > data usage hit the menu button top right and select to show Wi-Fi usage. This creates a new tab so you can see how much data you're using both over the cellular network and through Wi-Fi.

Restrict Wi-Fi hotspots: Phone always jumping on Wi-Fi networks you don't want it to? Head into settings > connections data usage > menu > restrict networks and you'll get a full list of recognised Wi-Fi networks. Here you can limit those annoying hotspots so you don't connect when you're walking down the street.

Enable download booster: If you're looking for download booster to use Wi-Fi and mobile networks simultaneously for big downloads, head into settings > connections > more connection settings and you'll find the option.

Identify incoming calls: If you want the phone to identify who is calling you, head into settings > advanced features and turn on identify unsaved numbers. You'll then be shown any information that can be found on incoming callers. There's also the option to share your information, so you can be identified. We opted out of that.

The Note 7 offers 32GB of internal storage, with a tray that accepts both the SIM and microSD, making it easy to expand your storage. Samsung doesn't support Android Marshmallow's adoptable storage feature.

Explore what's on your device or SD storage: The easiest way to view the content of your internal storage or SD card is to open the My Files. Here you'll find my device, microSD, different categories as well as Google Drive (if you sign-in). You'll see folders and files for each storage type and you're free to explore.

Move an app to SD card: If you want to move apps to the microSD card to make more space on your internal storage, head into settings > applications and tap on an app. Within the app's details you'll find a storage section. Tap this, then "change" and you'll be able to select the SD card. The phone will then move the app to external storage.

Auto restart to keep things fast: If you're a power user and want to restart your device to flush out the caches, you can do it automatically. Head into settings > cloud and accounts > backup and reset > auto restart. Here you can set the day of the week and the time you want your phone to restart itself.

Clean your storage up: To clean up your storage, head into settings > device maintenance and tap on storage. Here you'll find an option to clean the contents and remove files you don't need.

Battery life is the Achilles heel of modern smartphones. The Note 7 has a large 3500mAh battery, but there's still a lot you'll want to do to make sure you're not wasting it. The Note 7 has a new device maintenance area to take care of the hardware, as well as a new power saving feature. Here are some top battery tips.

View what's eating battery: Head into settings > device maintenance > battery and tap battery usage. This will show you the predicted battery usage based on your 7-day averages. This is a fairly standard Android feature and shows you both hardware and apps that are eating battery.

Kill battery-hungry apps: Head into settings > device maintenance > battery and at the bottom of the page you'll see the apps that have been chewing through the battery. You might find some apps are using background power when they don't need to be, and here you can put them to sleep.

Engage power saving mode: Power saving on the Note 7 is all new. Hit the button in the quick settings to select medium or max power saving. Or, head into settings > device maintenance > battery and you'll find the settings for those power saving modes.

Customise power saving: You can customise how power saving works. Head into settings > device maintenance > battery and tap the level of power saving you want. A pop-up shows you what it will do - brightness, screen resolution, hardware throttling, background data - with the option to customise and change those four areas. You can set the max brightness to your preference, or deselect anything you don't want. For example, you might want background data to stay on, which you can do.

Turn off Wi-Fi during sleep: Head into settings > connections > Wi-Fi and you'll find the option to turn off Wi-Fi when the phone is sleeping.

Enable fast charging: Head into settings > device maintenance > battery hit the menu and tap advanced settings > fast cable charging. If this is not turned on, the phone won't use fast charging.

Use Android Doze: Android Doze is a low power state that lets apps sleep when your device isn't being used. It saves a lot of battery in quiet times, for example over night when you don't have a charger. It's part of Android Marshmallow and is automatic - so you don't have to do anything - it just works.

Time till fully charged: Charge time is displayed when connected to a charger. Look at the bottom of the lockscreen and in the battery status screen. If you're fast charging, it will say so, and the estimated time left.

Enable developer settings: To turn on the developer settings, head into settings > general management > software info. Tap on the Build number. After a number of taps, you'll unlock the developer options.

Play Flappy Android: Marshmallow's Easter Egg is an Android take on Flappy Bird, as it was in Lollipop. Head into settings > general management > software info. Then tap the Android version repeatedly until it changes to the Marshmallow screen. Once you have the full Marshmallow wording visible, press and hold. You'll flip into the Flappy Android game. Enjoy!