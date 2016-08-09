No flat bezel Samsung Galaxy S8 for 2017, tipped to have Edge screen only

Samsung could well ditch flat bezel phones for its premium line-up in future. A report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will come with an Edge variant only, with a flat sceen version no longer deemed necessary.

The Korea Herald claims that the curved screen previously had issues with production yields, prompting higher prices for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S7 Edge models and therefore needing standard, flat-screen variants for those on a slightly tighter budget.

However, Samsung is now said to have cracked the issue and production yields of its curbed AMOLED screens are higher. That means it can price a Samsung Galaxy S8 with an Edge display more competitively, therefore reducing the need for another model.

Evidence of this can be seen with the launch of the Galaxy Note 7, which has an Edge display. Last year, the Note 5 had a flat-screen, while the firm also released a similar-sized Galaxy S7 Edge+ device for those wanting curves.

In addition, the Note 7 has the technology but without the name, suggesting the same for the Samsung Galaxy S8.

When Pocket-lint met with Samsung UK's senior VP of mobile, Conor Pierce, at the launch of the Note 7, he met our suggestion of an Edge-only next generation device with "no comment".

Of course, it is early days. The Samsung Galaxy S7 was released in March this year and there is no indication that its replacement will come any sooner than spring 2017. Especially with the Note 7 being so critically acclaimed in very recent times.