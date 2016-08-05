The best Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will be for China it seems, dual-SIM and 6GB of RAM
- Listings found on GeekBench and TENAA
- Normal version comes with 4GB RAM
Ahead of an actual review, we can say that we've been mightily impressed by the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 so far. It is beautiful to hold, irrespective of its 5.7-inch screen and, from what we've tried out on it so far, it moves like the clappers.
However, did you know that the model destined for the UK, US and pretty much everywhere else will be overshadowed by another variant?
It seems the version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 heading for China will have some significant spec bumps. At least, according to postings on GeekBench and the TENAA, China's official wireless communications regulator.
They claim that a dual-SIM variant is heading to the country, one with both 128GB storage and a whopping 6GB of RAM. The standard Note 7 for other reasons has 64GB storage with microSD expansion for up to a further 256GB. It also has 4GB of RAM, which seems ample to us.
The larger storage makes sense, considering that the microSD card tray is likely to double as the second SIM card slot. Without the possibility for expansion, additional storage would be necessary. But why it needs the extra RAM is anyone's guess.
As for other specifications it seems to be the same. The GeekBench listing shows a quad-core Qualcomm processor that we presume to be the Snapdragon 820 used in other models around the globe. Some, such as the UK, have an Exynos processor instead.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will be released in the UK on 2 September. Pre-orders start on 16 August.
