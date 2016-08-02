Samsung Galaxy Note 7: Rumour vs reality

You may have heard by now that Samsung has finally officially announced its new Note. Yes, officially. No more rumours. Well, at least not when it comes to the Galaxy Note 7.

If you're a Note fan and you've been following the leaks over the past few months, chances are you probably feel as though you already know what's coming in the new device. Afterall, there wasn't a great deal left unsaid or unseen for that matter.

Rumours don't always become reality though. So which leaks were true and which were false? Here is how the rumours of the Galaxy Note 7 compare to the reality.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will have a similar design to the Galaxy S7 edge with the addition of an S-Pen.

Reality: True, the Galaxy Note 7 is very similar to the Galaxy S7 edge in terms of design. It is a little squarer, a little bigger, and of course has the S-Pen however.

Rumour: There will be a curved and flat model of the Galaxy Note 7.

Reality: False. Curved is your only option.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will measure 153.5mm x 73.9mm x 7.9mm.

Reality: True, the measurements were exactly on point. The Galaxy Note 7 also weighs 169g.



Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will be IP68 water and dust resistant.

Reality: True, the Galaxy Note 7 is indeed IP68 water and dust resistant. You can dunk it for 30 mins into 1.5-metres and it should survive.

Rumour: There will be both an iris scanner and fingerprint sensor on board the Galaxy Note 7.

Reality: True. There is both an iris scanner, which you can read about in our separate feature, and fingerprint sensor featured.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will have a new and improved S-Pen.

Reality: True, the S-Pen has been redesigned. It is simpler and smarter than before and will even work when the screen is wet. It is also waterproof like the phone itself.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will arrive in silver, black and blue.

Reality: True. The three initial colours of the Galaxy Note 7 will be Titanium Silver, Black Oynx and Blue Coral, but a gold model hasn't been ruled out.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will increase its display to 5.8-inches.

Reality: False. The Galaxy Note 7 sticks with the traditional 5.7-inch size.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will stick with a Quad HD resolution.

Reality: True. The Galaxy Note 7 has a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution for a pixel density of 515ppi.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will feature a Super AMOLED display.

Reality: True. The Galaxy Note 7 does indeed have a Super AMOLED display. It also has Mobile HDR, making it capable of showing mobile HDR content when it becomes available. The latter wasn't in the rumours.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will have Super OIS and infrared-based autofocus.

Reality: False, at least from the current information we have.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will have a Dual Pixel 12-megapixel rear camera like the Galaxy S7 edge and S7.

Reality: True. The Galaxy Note 7 does indeed have the same camera as the other two Samsung flagships.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will have a 5-megapixel front camera.

Reality: True, the Galaxy Note 7 also has the same front-facing camera as the Galaxy S7 edge and S7.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will have dual-rear cameras.

Reality: False. There is just one lens on the rear of the Galaxy Note 7.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will come with a technology called Smart Glow that shows notifications via a ring of light around the rear camera.

Reality: False. The Galaxy Note 7's rear camera has no extra technology to the Galaxy S7 edge and S7.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 might have a new 1/2.3-inch sensor with a lens offering an f/1.4 aperture.

Reality: False. The sensor rumoured hasn't yet been confirmed, but even if it is being made, it clearly wasn't ready for the Note 7.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will come with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon or Exynos chipset.

Reality: True. The Galaxy Note 7 will feature an Exynos chip in some regions, including the UK and the Qualcomm SD820 in others.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will come with 6GB of RAM.

Reality: False. The Galaxy Note 7 has 4GB of RAM.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will come in 64GB, 128GB and possibly 256GB storage options.

Reality: Unclear at the moment.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will have microSD support.

Reality: True, the Note 7 does bring back microSD support. Yay.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will have USB Type-C.

Reality: True. The Galaxy Note 7 does have USB Type-C over Micro-USB for faster charging and data transfer.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will have a 4000mAh, 4200mAh or 3600mAh battery.

Reality: False. The Galaxy Note 7 has a 3500mAh battery, which is smaller than the S7 edge.

Rumour: The Galaxy Note 7 will hit US stores on week of 15 August.

Reality: False. It will be available from 2 September, with pre-orders starting on 16 August.

Unlike many devices, the majority of the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Note 7 actually came true.

There were a few that ended up being the stuff of fantasies, such as the huge battery capacity, the idea of curved and flat models, the extra camera features and the substantial RAM claims.

Overall though, we have a beautifully designed device with many of the features that were rumoured actually making an appearance.