  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Olympic Edition official, not likely to come to UK though

|
Samsung Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Olympic Edition official, not likely to come to UK though
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

- 12,500 made for the athletes

- Another 2,016 will go on sale

- US, Brazil, Germany, Korea and China only

As a partner of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Samsung is producing a special edition version of its Galaxy S7 edge smartphone.

Previously leaked, the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Olympic Games Limited Edition has the Olympic Rings on the rear and the colour scheme is inspired by the event. The Rings are also embedded throughout the user interface, including on the home and lock screens, plus the message, dial and contact screens.

Samsung will be handing 12,500 of them to the different athletes at the games and customers in select countries will be able to buy one from 18 July. Sadly though, that doesn't seem to include the UK.

Stores in the US, China, Germany, Korea and, of course, Brazil will stock it but the UK has not been listed for participation.

There are only 2,016 models made for public sale (see what they did there?) and they are sure to be snapped up.

If you do miss out - and if you're in the UK that's likely - you can get in with the spirit by downloading the official Rio 2016 App, developed by Samsung. It provides athletes and fans 24/7 updates on the latest Olympics news. It will be available for Android and iOS, through all the normal application stores.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Comments