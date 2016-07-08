Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Olympic Edition official, not likely to come to UK though

As a partner of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Samsung is producing a special edition version of its Galaxy S7 edge smartphone.

Previously leaked, the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Olympic Games Limited Edition has the Olympic Rings on the rear and the colour scheme is inspired by the event. The Rings are also embedded throughout the user interface, including on the home and lock screens, plus the message, dial and contact screens.

Samsung will be handing 12,500 of them to the different athletes at the games and customers in select countries will be able to buy one from 18 July. Sadly though, that doesn't seem to include the UK.

Stores in the US, China, Germany, Korea and, of course, Brazil will stock it but the UK has not been listed for participation.

There are only 2,016 models made for public sale (see what they did there?) and they are sure to be snapped up.

If you do miss out - and if you're in the UK that's likely - you can get in with the spirit by downloading the official Rio 2016 App, developed by Samsung. It provides athletes and fans 24/7 updates on the latest Olympics news. It will be available for Android and iOS, through all the normal application stores.