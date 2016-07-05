This is the Samsung Smart Glow ring you could see on Galaxy S8

Press images of the Samsung Galaxy J2 have leaked ahead of a launch later this week. That might not be of much interest to you, considering the phone is really for emerging markets and unlikely to make it onto these shores, but it's what the images reveal that's of note.

The picture that shows the rear of the J2 is particularly intriguing, as it shows the rumoured Samsung Smart Glow notification ring, which could be employed by the company on future handsets too.

Samsung Galaxy S8 anybody?

As we've reported before, the Smart Glow ring is thought to use LED technology to show a different colour around the camera lens, signifying different notifications. It could work a bit like the Edge lighting on S6 Edge and S7 Edge devices.

That more-than-likely rules it out from appearing on the soon-to-be announced Galaxy Note 7, considering we're 99 per cent certain that too has Samsung's Edge screen and tech, but for future phones that don't have curved edge displays, it could be a winner.

SamMobile claims that the Smart Glow ring on the Galaxy J2 will light up to indicate incoming or missed calls and messages. It can also show a low battery level or help when taking selfies using the rear camera - something we've also focused on in the past.

Future generations would have more functionality though, it is said. Heart rate monitoring, for example, or weather information.

Time will tell for those. As for the J2, it is expected to be announced in India later this week.