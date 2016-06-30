Samsung's future phones might include a 'Smart Glow' ring for alerts

Some of Samsung's upcoming smartphones might get a "Smart Glow" feature.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy J2, which will only be available in India, and possibly future devices, such as the Galaxy S8 and Tizen phones, will feature a glowing ring that surrounds the rear-facing camera. This ring will act similarly to the blinking LED found on current Galaxy devices, but it'll primarily serve up three types of notifications: Priority alerts, Usage alerts, and Selfie assist.

Priority alerts will be a lot like the Edge lighting used on the Galaxy S6 Edge and Galaxy S7 Edge. Colours could be assigned to contacts, for instance, so you'll be able to know at-a-glance who is calling, messaging, or emailing. Usage alerts will indicate phone-related stuff, such as battery status, and Selfie assist will basically light up blue and help you take a picture with the rear camera. Details.

SamMobile, which reportedly spotted this information in a leaked user manual for the J2, said Smart Glow will add more functionality after its release. It might include, for instance, weather and health alerts, which could indicate the temperature outside or your heart rate, respectively.