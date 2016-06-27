Samsung Galaxy Note 7 name appears alongside specs: Iris scanner and branding virtually confirmed

A Samsung Galaxy Note 7 label leak has been published online by the usually-reliable Evan Blass. It virtually confirms rumours we've been hearing for weeks: Samsung is skipping the Note 6 name.

Although it doesn't make sense sequentially, the reasoning behind this name is that it fits the next Galaxy Note into this year's "7" family, alongside the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Blass, who tweets under the name @evleaks, followed up the tweet with another saying that the rumoured iris scanner is also confirmed. Given the source and his previous track record, we don't find any reason to doubt the information, especially not the branding, which looks very official.

As previously mentioned, this isn't the first time we've heard speculation about an iris scanner, or the move away from sequential naming. Evan's tweets are just the final, unofficial stamp of approval we needed to be anything close to convinced that both moves are in Samsung's plans.

With the iris scanner, we'd expect it to work in a similar manner to the Microsoft Lumia 950 XL's, and be built in to the front of the device, near the front-facing camera. Along with the fingerprint scanner - which we're expecting to be built in to the home button - it will add an extra layer of security to the device.

As for the name change, bringing it alongside the S7 and S7 Edge suggests that rumours about sharing a similar design to the S7 Edge are accurate. The most recent speculation suggests that the Note 7 will essentially just be a larger version of the S7 Edge with an S-Pen, and that there won't be a regular non dual-screen variant.

Samsung is expected to launch the new device on 2 August, around a month before IFA in Berlin. In yet another tweet, responding to the previous two, Blass also listed a few specifications we should expect to see:

5.7-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display

64GB Storage (plus microSD card slot)

12MP dual-pixel

5MP front-facing camera

IP68 certification (water/dust resistant)

Black, silver and blue colour options

Of course, we don't know for sure if any of these rumours are true, but thankfully we only have just over a month until we found out how many of them are accurate.