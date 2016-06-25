  Samsung’s making a Galaxy S7 Olympic Edition - see leaked pic

There it is - in all its glory.

Samsung is known for making special editions of its flagship phones. It made a Batman edition of the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, for instance, and in 2012, it made a limited edition of the Samsung Galaxy S III to celebrate the Olympic Games in London. It's therefore no surprise to learn that the Korea-based company is working on another Olympic edition of its flagship device for the Olympic Games in Rio.

According to SamMobile, the device is now under development. Olympic apps are also being developed, along with some Olympic VR content. To corroborate this report, Evan Blass, a major leakster formerly known as @evleaks, posted a photo of the device. It is obviously a render, but you can still see the Olympic symbols stamped on the rear and appearing, presumably, as a restart message on the phone's screen.

It also appears as though the phone's buttons, cameras, and flash have been outlined with blue and yellow colours, and the speaker grille has been entirely coloured in too. But that's all we got to go on... There is no release date yet. We should hear more from Samsung soon.

After all, the 2016 Olympics kick off 5 August.