Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks: Dual cameras and 4K screen incoming

The next generation Samsung Galaxy S8 is still a while off but already it's begun to leak with impressive 4K screen and dual cameras.

According to Chinese blogging sources the next Galaxy flagship S8, due out in 2017, will be packing specs to impress.

That screen is due to come in at 4K meaning a 2160 x 3840 resolution. This might seem like over kill but when it comes to VR it's essential. Samsung has already shown off a prototype 5.5-inch 4K AMOLED with 806ppi so hopefully that's what goes into mass production here.

At the moment the Samsung Gear VR uses the QHD display of the Galaxy S7 and other phones but still appears blocky. The issue is that the handset is held so close to the eyes. A 4K screen should help to solve this problem and make virtual reality higher quality and more immersive.

Also leaked was a rear dual camera on the Galaxy S8. This makes sense as Apple is already rumoured to use a dual camera on its iPhone 7 Plus, something Samsung will want to keep up with.

Rumour has it that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will feature 10nm processors for more power with greater efficiency than current chips can manage.

Finally the Samsung Galaxy S8 is also rumoured to feature an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

