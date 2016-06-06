  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S7 Active official: 4000mAh battery and shatter-resistant screen

Samsung has just dropped a new Galaxy S7 smartphone variant and it could have done it literally, this thing is tough.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active is, like the S6 Active before it, a tough version of Samsung's flagship smartphone. But unlike many tough phones this handset packs some serious specs too.

On the tough side of things this handset packs plenty of punch. The screen is protected by a shatter resistant glass that should be able to withstand a drop or two. The rest of the handset is encased in a protective rubberised shell that will also help to absorb the impact of knocks and drops. All that and, like the standard S7, it's water-resistant too.

The display is a 5.1-inch QHD Super AMOLED screen. Powering the handset is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. In a first for a Galaxy toughphone there's also a fingerprint reader on the handset. In the rear is a 12-megapixel camera while the front features a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active will be an AT&T exclusive and is available from 10 June for around $26.50 per month on a standard Next plan, or $33.13 on a Next Every Year plan.

