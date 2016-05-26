Batman Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Injustice Edition is official, comes with black Gear VR

Just when you thought Samsung's superhero love peaked with the Iron Man special edition Galaxy S6 edge, Batman swoops in. A Batman special edition Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Injustice Edition smartphone has been officially unveiled.

The special edition handset is being released to commemorate the third anniversary of the Injustice: Gods Among Us game.

People who splash out on the phone will not only get the handset complete with gold Batman logo on the rear but a special box that includes a gold batarang, a black Gear VR headset plus vouchers to spend, special headphones box and a rubberised Batman themed phone case.

The phone itself also has special edition software extras like a Batman themed dial pad and the Injustice game pre-installed.

While Samsung previously teamed up with Marvel to release the Iron Man phone, it looks like it has no favourites with this DC partnership. Here's hoping Samsung also offers Superman and Wonder Woman handset options in the near future too.

The special edition handset will be available from June. The pricing has not been announced but we've contacted Samsung and will update this article when we know more.

