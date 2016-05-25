  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy X roll-out OLED screen shown off, just 0.3mm thin

|
Tech Times Samsung Galaxy X roll-out OLED screen shown off, just 0.3mm thin
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE

- Expected to appear on foldable handset in 2017

- 5.7-inch 1080p resolution display

- Featured here without touchscreen layer

Samsung is rumoured to unveil a new smartphone that can fold shut like a wallet thanks to a new super flexible OLED screen. Now the company has shown off that very display at the SID 2016 event in San Francisco.

While Samsung uses a flexible OLED in its edge handsets, the Galaxy X is rumoured to be bendable. The screen shown off here can be rolled up thanks to its 0.3mm thin build and 10R rolling radius. While the handset could work this way, like a scroll, it's rumoured to fold up.

The display, despite its size and flexibility, is able to pump out a 1080p resolution on a 5.7-inch screen. This is without a touch control layer though so how that part will be added, and made flexible, is still unclear. Also any glass cover presumably won't be bendable so that's another hurdle to jump between now and release.

The race is on to release the first fully flexible smartphone with a decent display. LG is also working on these types of displays. The Samsung Galaxy X is expected to be one of the first to bring foldable phones to the market and should appear next year at some point.

READ: HoloFlex is the world's first flexible holographic smartphone

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Comments