Samsung Galaxy S7 Active official specs leak: 4000mAh battery and more

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active might not be official yet but that's not stopped plenty of leaks already revealing the look and now the specs of the handset.

A complete spec sheet has been shown to Evan Blass at Venture Beat, it's claimed to be an official list that reveals everything we can expect. The handset, like the S6 Active, will be an AT&T release.

The spec sheet reveals the Samsung Galaxy S7 Active will be a 5.1-inch AMOLED screened smartphone with 1440 x2560 resolution, just like the Galaxy S7. Unlike that, this one will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor but will have a hefty 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

The S7 Active should be a real goer thanks to a hefty 4000mAh battery that will keep the Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS ticking along nicely. The camera isen't quite S7 level with a 12-megapixel rear shooter rather than the S7's 16-megapixel offering.

When it comes to toughness the S7 Active features a 9.9mm thick build and weighs in at 185g. That extra width and weight means it should be able to withstand water submersion, like the S7 can, but also take a good knock too.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active is expected to be released on 10 June.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S7 review: The unsung hero?