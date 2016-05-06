  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S7 Active tough phone is real, shown off in pictures

- Rated to IP68 standards for water, dust and drop damage

- Qualcomm 820 CPU and 4GB RAM

- Expected to arrive in America via AT&T

A rugged alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S7 has appeared online in photos following leaks that said it might be incoming. The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active offers a tough rubberised alternative to the flagship smartphone.

Photos of the S7 Active leaked out of Vietnam showing the handset in a camouflaged finish with rubber bumper protection and physical buttons. This is thought to be the result of the AT&T partnership, which started with the Galaxy S4 Active back in 2013. That should mean this handset is aimed at the US market and will feature the necessary chipset to support local networks.

The Galaxy S7 Active reportedly can handle drop, dust and water damage to an IP68 rating, meaning very little need to worry or own a case since that's about as tough as they come. This is thanks to a rubbersied bumped and polycarbonate build.

The S7 Active will feature decent specs when it hits American shores, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU backed by 4G of LPDDR4 RAM. Other specs are not forthcoming right now but expect more to be revealed as the tough top-end handset arrives in its intended market of the west.

Pricing and release date were not mentioned in the leak.

