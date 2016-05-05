Samsung Galaxy C5 leak shows mid-range smartphone with metal body

Although Samsung has already announced two flagship smartphones this year, rumours have been floating around about a mid-range device that the South Korean company is reportedly getting ready to debut in China.

That mid-range device - the so-called Galaxy C5 - will actually kick off a new line. Up until now, we've only heard about the Galaxy C line in spotted benchmarks, but new images of the Galaxy C5 have just surfaced, revealing a metal finish and a design that falls somewhere between the iPhone 6S and HTC 10 or A9. These images confirm that both the Galaxy C line and Galaxy C5 exist.

The Galaxy C5 has the model number SM-C5000 and looks slightly glossy in the leaked images because it's cloaked in a silicone case. Still, we can get a good look at the yet-to-be-announced device, which appears to look like a mid-ranger despite the metal body. Leaked specs seem to support that theory as well. It's thought to pack a Snapdragon 615 or 617 with Adreno 405 graphics.

It might also sport 4GB of RAM, a 16-megapixel rear shooter, 8-megapixel selfie camera, maybe a dual-tone LED flash on the back, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Samsung's TouchWiz UX overlaid on top. Now, the Galaxy C5 has a 5.2-inch 1080p display, but SamMobile seems to think the Galaxy C line will consist of at least two models with different display sizes.

We expect to hear more in the coming weeks, but don't get too excited, as China is pegged as the launch market for the new Samsung Galaxy C line of handsets. It’s unclear if these new phones will be released in other markets.

See the gallery above for the full set of leaked images from Nowhereelse.