Samsung Galaxy A5 and A3 make the mid range feel premium

Samsung has announced its latest Galaxy A series phones in the Galaxy A5 and A3, both of which deliver impressive specs and build for the mid range.

Samsung has taken everything it's developed at the flagship level for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge and filtered it down to make it more accessible for everyone. That means better cameras, fast charging and good build quality all for a more affordable price than the flagship phone.

The Galaxy A3 and A5 both use premium glass and metal builds that are just 7.3mm thick. Both feature Android 5.1, 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel f/1.9 cameras and Super AMOLED displays.

The larger Galaxy A5 is also more powerful with a 5.2-inch 1080p display, 1.6Ghz octa-core with 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage and microSD. This uses a 2900mAh battery that's fast charging compatible and reaches cat 6 LTE speeds.

The Galaxy A3 is smaller with a 4.7-inch display at 1280 x 720 resolution, 1.5GHz octa-core processor with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB storage plus microSD expansion. This tops out at cat 4 LTE and uses a 2300mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A3 and A5 handsets are on sale from 5 May and will be available in black, white or gold variants. The A5 is £229 and the A3 is £179.

Samsung Galaxy A5 preview: Premium feel at a mid-range price