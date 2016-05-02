Samsung Galaxy Note 6 and maybe new Gear VR could have USB Type-C

Although Samsung has already announced two flagship smartphones this year, rumours have been floating around for the company's next phablet, the Galaxy Note 6, including a recent report about the larger phone featuring USB Type-C.

According to SamMobile, the South Korean phone maker is working on the successor to the Galaxy Note 5. It is reportedly a water- and dust-resistant device, like the Galaxy S7, and it could feature fancy stuff such as an Iris scanner and a USB Type-C port. Samsung is expected to adopt the reversible connector, though it's unknown if it will support USB 3.1 or an older standard.

If the Note 6 were to support USB 3.1, the connector would provide USB Power Delivery 2.0 for faster device charging as well as the ability to deliver HDMI and Display Port video signals. Now, here's the thing: Samsung's Gear VR virtual reality headset works with select Samsung Galaxy devices, including last year's Galaxy Note 5, but neither of those products offer USB Type-C.

If the Galaxy Note 6 were to have a USB Type-C port, would that spur Samsung to release a new Gear VR with USB Type-C alongside the Note 6? The current headset comes with a microUSB port, but SamMobile said it could imagine a second-generation version with the connector upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 launched in August 2015, so we'll likely have to wait until later this summer before we know for sure.