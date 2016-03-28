Samsung Galaxy S7 Active confirmed by Samsung, but not officially

It looks like Samsung is definitely readying a rugged version of its latest flagship - just like it's done in past years.

According to Venture Beat's Evan Blass, a listing for the Samsung Level app, which was recently updated in the Google Play Store, indicates that Samsung made a Galaxy S7 Active. The app is used to manage Samsung's Bluetooth audio devices and now includes references to the S7 Active in its changelog. Alongside this unofficial confirmation, there is more evidence of the device.

A recent listing on export- and import-tracking website Zauba showed a 5.1-inch phone with the model number SM-G891A entering India, a country where many Samsung devices undergo software testing. Keep in mind the S6 Active (last year's water- and dust- resistant version of the Galaxy S6) was exclusive to AT&T in the US and had the model number SM-G890A.

Based on this model number pattern, we can assume the device that recently entered India is the S7 Active. Samsung has been internally referring to the unannounced phone as Samsung Poseidon, Blass claimed, because the Active line features IP-68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Samsung's Galaxy S7 Active is rumoured to become available sometime around June. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint's Samsung hub for related news.