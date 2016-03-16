Buy one Samsung Galaxy S7 and get another free with AT&T

If you like the new Samsung Galaxy S7 or the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, we've got good news for you. Buy one from AT&T in the US, and you'll get another Samsung Galaxy S7 for free.

Yep, that's right, the carrier and leading Android phone brand have teamed up to offer you the chance to buy one Samsung phone and get another completely free. Wow!

The deal, which is available for all Samsung phones on the network is even sweeter, when you consider that the brand spanking new Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge has just been released.

The new phone, which has already won a "Pocket-lint Recommends 2016" badge has "got power, design, a great camera experience and a battery that gets you through the day."

The Samsung Galaxy S7 features a bigger 5.1-inch Quad Super AMOLED screen, 12 megapixel dual-pixel rear facing camera, is water resistant, and features a microSD card so you can expand the storage for more pictures, movies, and apps. Those that order with AT&T before the 18 March also get a free GEAR VR headset to experience the wonderful world of virtual reality.

To qualify for the deal, you need to choose an AT&T Next installment plan with a Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 edge Plus, S6 Active, or Note 5 and then add to your cart.

In order to get $695 bill credit per BOGO bundle, both phones in a Samsung BOGO bundle need to be GS7 or GS7 Edge so you could get a SGS7 and a second SGS7, a SGS7 Edge and GS7 Edge, or and SGS7 and an SGS7 Edge.

You can get any combination of Samsung eligible phones in the BOGO bundle where neither phone is a GS7 or GS7 Edge, results in max bill credit of $595 per BOGO bundle.

Any combination of Samsung eligible phones in the BOGO bundle where only one phone is a GS7 or GS7 Edge, results in max bill credit of $595 per BOGO bundle.

If you agree to keep both Galaxy devices and remain active and in good standing, and you should begin to receive your credit within 3 billing cycles.

It's as simple as that. So what are you waiting for. Get ordering today.