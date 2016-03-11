New battery could mean the Samsung Galaxy S8 only charges once a week

Current lithium-ion batteries may be about to get a much-needed upgrade thanks to a new development for fuel cells. The new batteries should be able to keep smartphones and drones going for over double the time they currently last. It could even be applied to electric cars to double their range.

The new battery is being called a miniaturised solid oxide fuel cell by is discoverers at Pohang University of Science and Technology in South Korea.

Since this is a South Korean development, Samsung's home turf where it pays a lot of money for research and development, we can hope this will appear in the next flagship smartphone that should be the Galaxy S8.

This represents the first time in the world that anybody has ever combined porous stainless steel with thin-film electrolyte and electrodes. Specifically ones that are "of minimal heat capacity," says the university.

Not only are these new batteries able to churn out power for longer than lithium-ion but they're more durable too. That makes them ideal for drones and electric cars since they can withstand more.

The university has said that these new batteries will mean charging your phone once a week and flying drones for over an hour at a time.

When the batteries will arrive has not been made clear but development for industrial uses are expected. This is exciting as a lot of battery announcements simply focus on the creation of the tech and not the implementation of it. Fingers crossed we see it soon in the Samsung Galaxy S8.

