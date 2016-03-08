Top reasons why you should upgrade from Samsung Galaxy S6 to Galaxy S7

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge smartphones are great, brilliant in fact. So if you made the decision to buy one of them last April, you've probably been patting yourself on the back for the last year.

Their time is up, however, with the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge coming in to take pride of place as Samsung's new flagships. But should you be rushing out to upgrade from your amazing S6 to the S7 or S7 edge, even though they look very similar?

Here are a few reasons why that answer could be yes.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge aren't waterproof. Drop either down the toilet or in the bath and it is game over. Our Galaxy S6 hasn't worked since climbing Scafell Pike in torrential rain last July so a bath or a puddle really would be bad times.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge are water resistant to IP68 however. That means you can actually eat the rice in your cupboard rather than save it for when your phone gets an unwanted dunk. IP68 means its also protected again dust ingress.

The SGS6 and S6 edge might have won over hearts and minds with beautiful metal and glass designs, but they sacked off a removable battery and microSD support in the process. Not great for anyone who didn't invest in the 128GB model.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge don't go down the LG G5 route for a removable battery, but they have reintroduced a microSD slot. Yay. There's no support for adoptable storage so it's not seamlessly integrated, but you can move apps to the external storage, as well as deposit your photos and video there.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge are both powerful handsets. They both feature octa-core processors under the hood, supported by 3GB of RAM and there is no messing about. You want them to do something and they will do it without hesitating.

The SGS7 and S7 edge are more powerful though. They are supported by 4GB of RAM and have bigger batteries than their predecessors. Think of these devices like Blake and Bolt. Blake is fast, but he isn't as fast as Bolt, even if the difference to the finish line is milliseconds.

The SGS6 and Galaxy S6 edge both have fantastic cameras. Both smartphones have been praised left, right and centre for their camera capabilities since they launched. You want a decent snap using a phone and the S6 and S6 edge are a safe bet.

The Galaxy S7 and S7 edge improve this already great camera experience though. Firstly, the protruding lens on the rear has been reduced for a more seamless design but more importantly, the new smartphones are all about better low light capabilities. Samsung might have reduced the rear sensor resolution but don't be fooled into thinking it is all about megapixels. It isn't and if you want even better snaps, the new flagship devices are there for you.

If you want to know more, read our Samsung Galaxy S6 vs Samsung Galaxy S7 feature, or our Samsung Galaxy S6 edge vs Samsung Galaxy S7 edge feature to help you find out exactly what the rest of the differences are and which it the right phone for you.

Or glance over our Galaxy S7 vs S7 edge comparison while you await the full reviews of both devices.