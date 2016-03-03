24K gold Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge aren’t as pricey as you’d expect

When a new Samsung Galaxy S7 edge landed it was inevitable someone would be close behind, eager to throw liquid gold all over it. That's happened and you can now lay your bling-craving hands on 24 carat gold Galaxy S7 and S7 edge handsets.

So far no surprises then. The price, however, may shock you. What do you think a solid 24K gold Galaxy S7 would cost? Thousands and thousands, right? Nope. You can snap one up for £1700 plus VAT. That includes a fancy wooden box, a Samsung Gear VR and a Samsung wireless charging plate.

Considering the normal version is of the S7 is £569, Gear VR is £99 and charging plate is £45, that mark-up isn't crazy for enough gold to cover the 5.1-inch display size of the handset. The Galaxy S7 edge is normally £639 and the 24K gold version will be £1800 plus VAT.

But the liquid metal covering doesn't stop there, Truly Exquisite also offers platinum and 8K rose gold versions for, you guessed it, even more money. The S7 in platinum is £1800 plus VAT and in 8K rose gold is £1750 plus VAT, while the S7 edge is £1900 plus VAT in platinum and £1850 plus VAT in 8K rose gold.

Since the site makes a point of saying the VAT is added, if applicable, we imagine this is going to target markets like Dubai where there's plenty of cash floating about.

The pricey metal versions of the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge are available for pre-order now, with half of the deposit paid up front. Delivery is expected "very soon after the official release date" from Samsung which is 11 March.

