Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S7: Cases, accessories, chargers and more

Samsung has taken the rumour mill down in one fell swoop as it unveiled its latest Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge smartphones. There was even the company's first 360-degree camera. But it didn't stop there, then came the accessories.

Smartphone cases are almost as important as the handset to some fashion fans. Then there are the intelligent cases that add something to the phone, like a battery pack or smart LED cover. Samsung, of course, has all of these things on offer and more as official kit or third party sponsored designs.

There are also wireless charging docks and even these have had the third party design do-over. Then there are headphones and speakers plus a dedicated gaming controller to dock the smartphones in.

Pricing and release dates will follow the handsets and everything should be available to buy directly through Samsung's website or its physical shops. Expect even more kit to appear as other designers get involved on special releases.

We got an early glimpse at everything Samsung and its design partners will be making available to Galaxy S7 edge and Galaxy S7 owners. Check out the photo gallery above to see everything unveiled from MWC 2016.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S7 edge review: The best smartphone Samsung has ever made?