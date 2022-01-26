We've put together a chronological round-up of all the major Samsung Galaxy S smartphones from the first to the most recent.

Samsung continues to be one of the most popular phone manufacturers in the world and with good reason. The company's Galaxy S flagship smartphones often pack the greatest tech, innovative designs and easy-to-use functionality that users love.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra launched as Samsung's 2022 flagship phones, replacing the S21 models from the previous year.

Come with us on a trip down memory lane and see how Samsung has changed its devices in our history of the Galaxy S.

Samsung Galaxy S

Samsung

It all started in 2010, which showed us what Samsung and Android was going to look like.

First released in June 2010, the Samsung Galaxy S ran on Android 2.1 and had an 800 x 480 Super AMOLED display. It also had a single-core 1GHz processor and 0.5GB of RAM.

The rear camera was 5-megapixels, while the front was just 0.3-megapixels. The thing that really stood out about it was the customisation of Android. Although we'd seen some of TouchWiz on other devices, it felt like it worked on the Galaxy S.

Samsung Galaxy S II

Samsung

Embracing widgets, the Galaxy S II looked less like an iPhone.

Also known as the Samsung Galaxy S II, the refreshed phone was released in April 2011 and sported a similar 800 x 480 screen as its predecessor. The processor got a bump up to dual-core and 1.2GHz, and there was 0.75GB of RAM.

The rear camera was 8-megapixels this time, with a 2-megapixel front-facing cam. Samsung embraced widgets with the Galaxy S II, something that rivals HTC was really pushing.

Samsung Galaxy S III

Samsung

It felt like an evolution in design, softer, more curved, with a higher resolution display.

Again sticking with the Roman numerals, so therefore technically known as the Samsung Galaxy S III, this model came out in May 2012 and was the first in the series to have a HD screen. Its resolution of 1280 x 720 was pretty revolutionary at the time. It also sported Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

There was a 1.4GHz quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM on launch, although Samsung stuck with an 8-megapixel rear camera. It was slightly more sculpted than the previous phone and it felt like Samsung wanted to push the design a little harder.

Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung

In 2013 the roman numerals were gone, the bezel reduced, and it moved to a full HD screen.

Released in April 2013 and ditching the Roman numerals that nobody used when referring to Galaxy phones anyway, the S4 had a 5-inch Full HD display. It also upped the processing power to a 1.9GHz quad-core chip, with 2GB of RAM.

The rear camera had a jump too, up to 13-megapixels. The design sense that we'd had from the S3 really came through here: the Galaxy S4 was a great phone, it just looked and felt right.

Samsung Galaxy S5

Samsung

The Galaxy S5 was known for the rear cover, which had the texture of a sticking plaster.

Coming in April 2014, the S5 also had a Full HD screen but it was slightly bigger, measuring 5.1-inches (an LTE-A model eventually upped that to 2560 x 1440).

There was a 2.5GHz quad-core processor on board, with 2GB of RAM. And the rear camera was once again improved, to a 16-megapixel module. But the most interesting thing about the Galaxy S5 was around the rear, with a texture like a sticking plaster. Samsung was still using removable plastic backs at this time.

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung

A moment of change came in 2015, with the S6 offered alongside the S6 edge which had curved edges.

April 2015's Galaxy S line was the first to offer two separate devices at the same time. The more standard Galaxy S6 featured a flat 2560 x 1440 Quad HD Super AMOLED display, measuring 5.1-inches, while Samsung moved to embrace the curved edges, resulting in the Galaxy S6 Edge and S6 Edge Plus. It was a defining moment for the Galaxy S series, something that continues there after.

It ran on a Samsung-made octa-core processor, had 3GB of RAM and a 16-megapixel rear camera capable of recording Ultra HD footage. A 5-megapixel camera was adopted for the front.

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge

Samsung

Curved edges arrived and changed the smartphone landscape in 2015.

Like its stablemate also released in April 2015, the Galaxy S6 edge had a 5.1-inch Quad HD screen, octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 16-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing cam.

Where it differed is that the sides of the display are curved and wrap around to give the illusion of no bezel - a radical alternative at the time.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung

Moving to a 12-megapixel camera in 2016, the S7 also introduced Samsung Pay.

The Galaxy S7 was announced in February 2016 and came with a 5.1-inch QHD display (2560 x 1440).

Like the S6 before it, it was the flat-screen version of two handsets, but added a dual-pixel 12-megapixel camera for better low light photography and faster octa-core processor.

Samsung Pay was enabled on the phone, which could work through NFC and magnetic strip systems.

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung

It was all about those curves on the Galaxy S7 edge and a feeling that Samsung's displays were unrivalled.

The Galaxy S7 edge was a true flagship phone in every respect. It too was announced in February 2016 and its 5.5-inch dual edge QHD display was simply superb.

All of the same features as the S7 were on board and the design was a touch rounder than the S6 edge that preceded it.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung

The Galaxy S8 introduced the Infinity Display, reducing the bezels and ditching buttons - while also coming in a plus model.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was the first to introduce the Infinity Display, that referred to the fact it had an edge-to-edge display with virtually no bezels. The front-mounted home button was moved to the back too, albeit in a slightly awkward position - something Samsung should correct with the S9.

While there was also a second variant in the S8 Plus, which came with a bigger screen and better battery, but the standard Galaxy S8 came with curved edges as standard.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung

The Galaxy S9 in 2017 put a dual camera on the larger plus version, starting a new direction for Samsung again.

On the surface, the S9 looks very similar to the S8 from 2017. The phone still offered that curved edge design and comes with a 5.8-inch OLED screen size and was once again, waterproof.

The Galaxy S9 also offered AR emoji, which allows the phone to create a 3D avatar by scanning your face and creating a range of custom emoji for you. These can be used when chatting in WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, for example, rather than using basic emoji. Social.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ also launched alongside the S9 offering a dual aperture main camera that was a step up from the previous year.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung

The S10 came in four models, including 5G, and introduced an under display fingerprint scanner.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 launched alongside the larger S10+, the more affordable S10e and a 5G capable model.

The 2019 flagship from Samsung featured a lot of the same design facets we grew to know and love. There were also some enhancements with this model that included market-leading concepts, like the UltraSonic fingerprint sensor.

A triple-camera system, smart auto-camera suggestions and wireless reverse charging also made this another flagship to beat. It also had a punch hole camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung

The Galaxy S20 came with a punch hole camera with almost no bezel at all.

Samsung's flagship phone for 2020 is the Samsung Galaxy S20. There are also more premium variants in the S20+ and S20 Ultra (below).

The standard handset takes the Infinity Display concept further - almost eliminating the bezel entirely. It also switches the punch-hole front camera to the centre. The screen sizes of the S20 and S20+ are 6.2- and 6.7-inches respectively, with Quad HD+ (3200 x 1440) resolutions. They also have in-display fingerprint scanners, like their S10 predecessors.

Perhaps the biggest generational leap comes with the bump up to a 120Hz refresh rate for each screen, with triple-lens cameras on both, with the S20+ also getting a Time-of-Flight camera. Both phones are 5G-enabled, with a 4G version of the S20 also available.

SQUIRREL_184610

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung

A new category and it's all about the camera with 100x zoom and a 108MP camera.

The daddy of the 2020 range, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a mammoth screen - 6.9-inches, Quad HD+ (3200 x 1440) and 120Hz - but is perhaps going to be best remembered in design terms for its huge camera unit on the rear.

As well as a Time-of-Flight sensor, the Ultra sports 108-megapixel main, 48-megapixel 10x telephoto and 12-megapixel ultra wide cameras. It is also capable of up to 100x "Space Zoom" for some stunning long range photography. Just make sure you pack a tripod.

SQUIRREL_184581

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung

Offering all the power of the S20 models in a cheaper package, the S20 FE was a top phone of 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE came in as a more affordable option, but unlike the S10e, it didn't feel compromised.

Priced more affordably than the S20 models, it matches the power - with Snapdragon 865 globally - has a great display and the camera power of the S20 models.

The build is slightly cheaper and it has a flat display, but it offers great value for money.

SQUIRREL_2682132

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung

The S21 adopted some of the S20 FE's wins for a cheaper normal offering, letting the S21 Ultra shine.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and larger S21+ take the flagship phone range in a slightly different direction. While they are a little cheaper than the launch price of the S20 models in 2020, there have been a couple of moves, reducing the display to 1080p only, and move to a plastic back rather than glass on the rear.

But these are still powerful flagship level devices, with a triple camera arrangement and offering adaptive refresh rates for that display, so while it's only 1080p, it will offer 120Hz. But in moving down in position slightly, it means that the S21 Ultra is the clear flagship from Samsung in 2021.

SQUIRREL_3816714

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung

The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers excellent camera performance in a premium body.

While most of the attention will be on the huge camera unit on the back, Samsung has tried to shift the topic of conversation to the Phantom Black finish of the S21 Ultra. It's a premium look and feel for Samsung's top phone. With the S21 models moving down slightly, there's renewed focus on what the S21 Ultra offers, with a chance to improve on areas that fell short in the S20 Ultra.

New display tech and a rethinking of the cameras on the back make for a more attractive package, with Samsung looking to reassert itself as the flagship phone to lust after.

SQUIRREL_3816752

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung

The Galaxy S21 FE hits the sweet spot between price and features, though maybe a bit late this time.

A bit later to the party than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launched in January 2022, just before the Galaxy S22 range is expected.

Offering many of the same design traits as the Galaxy S21 range, the main difference on the S21 FE is the colour-matched rear camera. Size-wise, it sits in between the S21 and S21+ and it offers many of the same features too, including a 120Hz display, though its not as capable as the S21.

Like the S20 FE, the S21 FE hits the sweet spot in terms of price and features though, with mainly just a downgrade in camera to allow for the cheaper price.

SQUIRREL_6434958

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ make updates to deliver the latest power and performance, while providing more affordable flagship choices.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 feels like an iterative update to the Galaxy S21. Again there are two models - the S22 with a 6.1-inch display and the S22+ with a 6.6-inch display.

Outside of these shize differences, these phones are basically the same, offering the same design and build, the same colours, the same power and hardware. There's a difference in the battery capacity, of course.

Both these phones also share features with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung's latest flagship.

SQUIRREL_6561640

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra updates previous Ultras, hanging on to the power, size and cameras, while adding the S Pen to the mix.

Updating the the flagship of the range, the Galaxy S22 Ultra supports the S Pen and houses it internally, so many see this as a replacement for the Galaxy Note too.

Indeed, the design has shifted slightly in those accomodations, but this device still packs in Samsung's top camera loadout from the previous Ultra phones.

It's all about numbers with a 108MP main camera, 6.8in display, and a big battery - and the latest hardware available.

SQUIRREL_6561698