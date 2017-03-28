From Galaxy S to Galaxy S9, the timeline of Samsung's flagship Android phones in pictures

This Sunday, 25 February, Samsung will unveil its two latest flagship smartphones; the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

They will be announced on stage at a Samsung Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress and the world will be watching the livestream to get a glimpse of the new designs and see the entire spec list.

However, thanks to multiple leaks, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Samsung come launch day, from its design right down to the features of the new dual-lens camera. This year's Galaxy S flagship doesn't stray too far away from the design of the S8, but it will still be an important update for Samsung nonetheless.

That's why we've put together a chronological round-up of all the major Samsung Galaxy S smartphones from the first to the two expected to launch this week. We've ignored variants - the Neo, Plus, Mini, etc - and stuck to the major phones from each line.

So scan the phones below and see how Samsung has changed its design philosophy as the technology has improved.

First released in June 2010, the Samsung Galaxy S ran on Android 2.1 and had an 800 x 480 Super AMOLED display.

It also had a single-core 1GHz processor and 0.5GB of RAM.

The rear camera was 5-megapixels, while front was just 0.3-megapixels.

Also known as the Samsung Galaxy S II, the refreshed phone was released in April 2011 and sported a similar 800 x 480 screen as its predecessor.

The processor got a bump up to dual-core and 1.2GHz, and there was 0.75GB of RAM.

The rear camera was 8-megapixels this time, with a 2-megapixel front-facing cam.

Again sticking with the Roman numerals, so therefore technically known as the Samsung Galaxy S III, this model came out in May 2012 and was the first in the series to have a HD screen.

Its resolution of 1280 x 720 was pretty revolutionary at the time. It also sported Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

There was a 1.4GHz quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM on launch, although Samsung stuck with an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Released in April 2013 and ditching the Roman numerals that nobody used when referring to Galaxy phones on the internet anyway, the S4 had a 5-inch Full HD display.

It also upped the processing power to a 1.9GHz quad-core chip, with 2GB of RAM.

The rear camera had a jump too, up to 13-megapixels.

Coming in April 2014, the S5 also had a Full HD screen but it was slightly bigger, measuring 5.1-inches (an LTE-A model eventually upped that to 2560 x 1440).

There was a 2.5GHz quad-core processor on board, with 2GB of RAM. And the rear camera was once again improved, to a 16-megapixel module.

April 2015's Galaxy S line was the first to offer two separate devices at the same time.

The more standard Galaxy S6 featured a flat 2560 x 1440 Quad HD Super AMOLED display, measuring 5.1-inches.

It ran on a Samsung-made octa-core processor, had 3GB of RAM and a 16-megapixel rear camera capable of recording Ultra HD footage. A 5-megapixel camera was adopted for the front.

Like its stablemate also released in April 2015, the Galaxy S6 edge had a 5.1-inch Quad HD screen, octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 16-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing cam.

Where it differed is that the sides of the display are curved and wrap around to give the illusion of no bezel - a radical alternative at the time.

The Galaxy S7 was announced in February 2016 and came with a 5.1-inch QHD display (2560 x 1440).

Like the S6 before it, it was the flat-screen version of two handsets, but added a dual-pixel 12-megapixel camera for better low light photography and faster octa-core processor.

Samsung Pay was enabled on the phone, which could work through NFC and magnetic strip systems.

The Galaxy S7 edge was (and even now it's two years old, still is) a true flagship phone in every respect. It too was announced in February 2016 and its 5.5-inch dual edge QHD display was simply superb.

All of the same features as the S7 were on board and the design was a touch rounder than the S6 edge that preceded it.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was the first to introduce the Infinity Display, that referred to the fact it had an edge-to-edge display with virtually no bezels. The front-mounted home button was moved to the back too, albeit in a slightly awkward position - something Samsung should correct with the S9.

While there was also a second variant in the Plus, the standard Galaxy S8 came with curved edges as standards.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ is exactly the same as its smaller S8 sibling in almost every respect, save from a larger, 6.2-inch display and a 3,500mAh battery compared to a 3,000mAh cell on the S8. While a 6.2-inch screen may sound huge, thanks to the Infinity Display design, the S8 Plus wasn't much bigger than an iPhone 7 Plus.

The extra screen real estate made it an absolute joy to watch movies on and the battery kept it going for hours on end. We loved the S8+ so much we considered to the one of the, if not the best Android phone of 2017.

Thanks to several leaks, we know almost all there is to know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9. It won't differ too greatly in terms of design, although the fingerprint sensor on the back should be moved into a more ergonomic position. It should retain many of the same external features as its S8 predecessor, such as 5.8-inch screen, but it's internally where the changes will be made.

We're expecting some Apple iPhone X-like Animoji, improved iris scanning and facial recognition for security purposes and a new single lens camera with dual aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ should be subject to more changes than the smaller S9. While the S9+ should retain the same 6.2-inch screen as the S8+, it's believed to be the first Galaxy S smartphone to get a dual-lens rear camera. The camera is said to comprise the same 12-megapixel dual pixel dual aperture sensor as the S9, but will get a second lens, most likely for added zoom.

It's not clear how else the S9+ will differ from the S9 (other than price, obviously) but we don't have long to wait at all to find out.