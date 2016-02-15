What's new in the latest Marshmallow Samsung Galaxy edge screen update?

Samsung has announced the release of Android 6.0 Marshmallow for its Galaxy S6 edge and with it comes something new. The edge Screen has been given an update that makes it more useful than ever.

The edge screen, built on an open SDK, allows for both Samsung and third parties to create new ways to use that extra screen space.

So what can we expect from the latest Marshmallow update?

The current edge screen is limited to 260 pixels width, this will be expanded to 550 pixels with the new update. This means more content in the display including news, stocks and sports results. These are called edge panels.

The People edge and Apps edge can be customised with up to nine tiles for people and ten for apps, that can be arranged in order for single touch access. Users can now also add folders to the Apps edge screen for even more depth thanks to the width of edge panels.

A new section to the edge screen that has been added is called Tasks edge. This offers faster access to tools and the like. For example creating an S Planner event, setting an alarm or writing a text can be done from the edge screen.

Quick tools have been added including a torch, ruler and compass. These use the new wider width for quick access but enough space to be clear and useful.

The edge Handle, a bumper bar that appears on the edge of the screen, can be customised for convenience. The transparency, size and placement of the bar can now be adjusted to perfectly suit the user.

This means moving and editing the edge Handle should allow for easier app access without any more accidental taps into the edge.

Yahoo! Finance, Yahoo! Sports and Yahoo! News all come built into the the edge screen.

This means that swiping out using the edge Handle can bring up easily accessible feeds to keep you informed on news, sports results and stocks without the hassle of searching or even opening apps.

