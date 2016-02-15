Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge get Android 6.0 Marshmallow update today

Samsung has officially announced the release of its latest Android update for the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 edge. Android 6.0 Marshmallow will begin to roll out from today, 15 February.

Samsung has confirmed the beginning of this rollout and said that its other devices will follow soon. Of course a rollout start isn't something to get too excited about, it could still be weeks before your S6 or S6 edge gets the update.

There should be a variation in the timings for the Android 6.0 Marshmallow update based on location. Samsung says it will announce specifics for certain markets and carrier requirements as they become available.

On top of the Android 6.0 Marshmallow extras Samsung has also thrown in updates for the Galaxy S6 edge screen. It should be "faster and more convenient than ever," according to Samsung.

Extras include new tools like compass, torch and ruler, more App and People icons including folders, live feeds, plus the ability to move and affect transparency and size of the edge Handle icon.

New Android extras include Now on Tap for cards intelligently selected for what your phone thinks you want, better battery performance, better permission controls, wider fingerprint security integration and more.

