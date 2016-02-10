Are the LG G5 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Always On displays a good or bad thing?

LG has just officially announced a feature of the G5 in the form of an Always On display. Samsung is also expected to launch this tech in its Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge.

The LG announcement comes in the form of a GIF (below) posted on the company's Facebook page. This shows the screen remaining on while other phones go dark.

The Always On display is also expected on Samsung's Galaxy S7 and S7 edge after the company recently trademarked the name.

While Samsung will likely use its AMOLED display, LG is expected to use an LCD. This should mean different battery consumption and display qualities. So, that in mind, is an Always On screen a good or bad thing?

The prime attraction of an Always On screen has to be the ability to glance at notifications, the time and date all without pressing any buttons.

While this is slightly helpful, how long does it really take to press a button? Also, with the growing popularity of smartwatches, do we even need to look at a phone screen for notifications anymore?

Samsung currently offers a Galaxy S7 edge screen swipe, while locked, to show notification information. We own one and barely ever use it in real world experience. Perhaps this full screen version will be easier and more attractive since it won't require any touching to activate.

The main concern with an Always On display has to be battery life. Would you sacrifice already precious phone life just to save tapping a button to see the time and notifications occasionally?

While Samsung is likely to stick to its AMOLED displays, which are low power, LG is rumoured by Android Authority sources to be using LCD. An LCD uses more power than AMOLED, but if LG uses the second low-power screen overlaid on the main screen, as it does with its V10 smartphone, this may help save battery.

This low power screen only lights up a certain area with very low light, ideal for an Always On notification section of a display then. This is still less clear from certain angles than an AMOLED though.

The key here is to offer the Always On display, as an option that can be turned on and off, without impacting battery life.

LG is set to launch its G5 at its event from Mobile World Congress on 21 February. Samsung is going to unveil its Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge phones at its own Unpacked event, also from MWC, on the same day.

We'll be at MWC 2016 to bring you all the details, including hands-on photos, live from the events.

