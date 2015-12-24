Samsung A9 announced as 6-inch beauty-beast combo

Samsung has announced a new member in its A class family of smartphones, the biggest of the lot is the new A9.

The Samsung A9 was announced in China where it will initially be exclusively available.

The A9 handset comes in at a near-tablet like 6-inches. That mighty screen is limited to a 1080p resolution meaning 367ppi on the Super AMOLED. Despite the size the A9 is still a respectably thin 7.4mm.

Despite the reasonably slender build the A9 packs in a 4,000mAh battery to keep that screen going while powering all the hardware.

Running the A9 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor backed by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage but no microSD expansion. In the rear is a 13-megapixel camera while the front sports an impressively powerful 8-megapixel selfie snapper. This will all arrive being run by Android 5.1.1 OS.

Despite the Samsung A9 being a China exclusive at launch it may still roll out to other countries in the future. Although with competition from the likes of other larger handsets like the Google Nexus 6P and Apple iPhone 6S Plus this may limit Samsung's choices. The company has already held back the Galaxy Note 5 from the UK, for example.

READ: Best gadgets 2015: Phones, cameras, games and more, here is the best of the year