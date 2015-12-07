You'll never guess which Samsung phone is updating to Android 6.0 Marshmallow first

A Samsung device not part of the 2015 flagship lineup looks to be the first Sammy phone to receive the latest version of Android.

A Hungary user has claimed his Galaxy Note 4 updated to Android 6.0 Marshmallow. There's been no word about an official release, so it could've been released by mistake, but then again, it was an editor at Napidroid. And it's been confirmed as firmware build version N910FXXU1DOL3X.

Most Android devices still haven't seen Marshmallow, even though it has been available for a while. It was released in final form on 5 October. Google preinstalled it on the new Nexus devices and pushed an update to previous-generation Nexus devices first. The update should roll out soon to other devices, which begs the question: when is your Sammy phone getting it?

Samsung's Android updates are typically drawn-out affairs. However, last year's Android 5.0 update arrived just a month after it was released by Google. A recent leak indicated Sammy's phones might get Marshmallow starting this Christmas, with the Note 5 and S6 Edge+ kicking things off in December, followed by the S6 and S6 Edge in January and the Note 4 in February.

We now know that leak might be incorrect. Samsung has not yet confirmed when it’s going to start rolling out Marshmallow for its handsets, but with one Galaxy Note 4 handset recently getting a confirmed firmware build, it’s fair to say the company has started the update process.

Marshmallow is all about polish on the surface and performance underneath. Marshmallow takes what Lollipop started and adds finesse. It looks the same as Android 5.x Lollipop, with the same material design governing things.



The update also brings performance improvements to the Galaxy Note 4, such as the ability to take notes with the S Pen even when the screen is off. Check out our Marshmallow review for more details about the update.