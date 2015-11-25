This is what the Samsung Galaxy A7's successor looks like

It looks like Samsung has developed a successor to the all-metal Galaxy A7, as images of the yet-to-be-announced device have just leaked online.

The Galaxy A series, which debuted late last year and consisted of the Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5, and Galaxy A7, were the first all-metal phones from Samsung. Rumours and a couple specification leaks - including certification for Bluetooth standards - for their successors have been swirling around for months, but now we have newly-leaked images of the A7's follow-up, thanks to TENAA, China’s telecom regulatory authority.

Samsung is expected to launch updated models of its Galaxy A smartphones in the near future, and we've already begun seeing pictures of the second-generation Galaxy A3 and the Galaxy A5 as well as the Galaxy A7. Those leaked pictures also originated from China. As for the new images, they look a lot like the previous leaks and indicate Samsung took design cues from Galaxy S6.

The forthcoming phone, which is currently labeled the SM-A7100, reportedly features a 6.95mm metal design with glass covering both the front and back. It also sports a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 615 processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a microSD card slot, 2,600 mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and Android 5.1.1 Lollipop.

Connectivity features include 4G LTE, NFC, and GPS.

Keep in mind Samsung is also working on the Galaxy A9. It will be considered the new high-end device within the Galaxy A series and might feature a Snapdragon 620 processor, 16-megapixel camera, and a fingerprint scanner.