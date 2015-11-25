  1. Home
This is what the Samsung Galaxy A7's successor looks like


- Samsung Galaxy A7's successor is labeled the SM-A7100

- Images of the phone just leaked from China's TENAA

- Thought to sport 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display

- Might also feature metal design with back/front glass

- New phone seems to have Galaxy S6-like design

It looks like Samsung has developed a successor to the all-metal Galaxy A7, as images of the yet-to-be-announced device have just leaked online.

The Galaxy A series, which debuted late last year and consisted of the Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5, and Galaxy A7, were the first all-metal phones from Samsung. Rumours and a couple specification leaks - including certification for Bluetooth standards - for their successors have been swirling around for months, but now we have newly-leaked images of the A7's follow-up, thanks to TENAA, China’s telecom regulatory authority.

Samsung is expected to launch updated models of its Galaxy A smartphones in the near future, and we've already begun seeing pictures of the second-generation Galaxy A3 and the Galaxy A5 as well as the Galaxy A7. Those leaked pictures also originated from China. As for the new images, they look a lot like the previous leaks and indicate Samsung took design cues from Galaxy S6.

The forthcoming phone, which is currently labeled the SM-A7100, reportedly features a 6.95mm metal design with glass covering both the front and back. It also sports a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 615 processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a microSD card slot, 2,600 mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and Android 5.1.1 Lollipop.

Connectivity features include 4G LTE, NFC, and GPS.

TENAAthis is what the samsung galaxy a7 s successor looks like image 2

Keep in mind Samsung is also working on the Galaxy A9. It will be considered the new high-end device within the Galaxy A series and might feature a Snapdragon 620 processor, 16-megapixel camera, and a fingerprint scanner.

