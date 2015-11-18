Is Samsung flipping mad? New Android clamshell phone leaks

If you thought the days of flip phones were gone you may be wrong as Samsung apparently gears up to release a new Android clamshell style handset.

This follows LG's Wine Smart Android clamshell handset last year.

The Samsung SM-W2016 has appeared on the Asian certification body TENAA according to Sam Mobile.

While the name is not confirmed as the release title its specs have appeared online. The clamshell handset should look like the Galaxy S6 edge on the outside with a curved glass front and metal frame. It should feature two 3.9-inch Super AMOLED displays each with 1280 x 768 resolution.

Powering the classically designed handset should be a new 64-bit octa-core Exynos 7420 processor backed by 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

There should be a T9 predictive keypad for input. Also expected are two cameras, a 16-megapixel main shooter and 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

The SM-W2016 is expected to run Android 5.1.1 and to weigh 20g sitting at 120.4 x 61 x 15.1mm.

So it looks like a premium spec handset crammed into a high end material build all rolled into an old school flip design. Since this has appeared on TENAA it's likely that it may be an Asia only release. This seems likely as the appetite for flip phones in the rest of the world appears to have died down in recent years. But who knows, maybe this is the start of a revival.

