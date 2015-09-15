Samsung's Project Valley dual-screen foldable phone might launch in January
Remember that dual-screen, foldable phone Samsung was reportedly working on earlier this year? Well, a new report has claimed the company continued with the device and might actually release it this winter.
According to a new leak published to Chinese social network Weibo, Samsung's interesting device, which is codenamed Project Valley or Project V, will debut next January. This information comes from a source who has correctly confirmed past details about Samsung testing the Snapdragon 820 - so GforGames believes it is legit.
Samsung teased in March that the commercialisation of foldable smartphones would be possible in 2016, and then a couple months later, SamMobile claimed Samsung had a prototype phone with a foldable, dual screen. That same phone is now thought to be sporting a Snapdragon 620 or 820 chipset.
Samsung is reportedly testing both SoCs in the Project Valley device and paired it with 3GB of RAM, a built-in SD card slot for expandable storage, and a built-in non-removable battery.
That's all we know for now, but we're sure more details will surface over the next few months.
