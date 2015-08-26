Watch how you insert the S-Pen into the Galaxy Note 5 because you might break it

If you own a new Galaxy Note 5, be careful what you do with the device's S-Pen stylus, because you might unwittingly break the S-Pen, the Note 5, or both.

The stylus can be inserted into a slot within the phone, but if you slide the S-Pen in the wrong way, you will likely have trouble getting it out. You might disable the Note's stylus detection feature too. It appears that the stylus - when inserted upside down - jams internally and cannot easily be removed.

Android Police first noted that inserting the stylus backward and then removing it causes a detection feature for the S-Pen to stop working permanently. Android Police also claimed Samsung was aware that doing this causes an issue, but it still shipped the Note 5 and did not try to fix anything.

Some Reddit users have since backed Android Police's report - and the media is now running with the idea that the phone has a major design flaw. Samsung has responded to all the hubhub, merely telling the BBC that users should follow the instruction manual provided with the recently-released phablet:

"We highly recommend our Galaxy Note5 users follow the instructions in the user guide to ensure they do not experience such an unexpected scenario caused by reinserting the S pen in the other way around."

Samsung basically just recommends the stylus be inserted into the Note 5 with the pointed end first, and that's that. But if you still want to real the instruction manual, here it is.