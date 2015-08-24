Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus: Where can I get it?

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ is here for those that want a larger sized version of Samsung's flagship smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ is a whopping 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a stunning 2560 x 1440 resolution. Under the hood is the same Exynos 7 octa-core processor as the S6 edge, pushing out 2.1GHz and 1.5GHz quads and backed by 4GB of RAM.

The cameras are 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel snappers both F/1.9 and with OIS. The battery is 3,000mAh and can be fast charged wirelessly from empty to full in 2-hours.

So you've decided this is the phone for you. Where do you go to get it?

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ will be available for pre-order on EE online, in store and over the phone from 18 August. It will come in Gold Platinum or Black Sapphire.

The device will be available from 4 September.

Anyone who buys the phone before 30 September will also get 6 months of free access to Google Play Music streaming of over 30 million songs.

While the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ will be available on Three dates have not been revealed yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ in Black Sapphire is available to pre-order now on Mobile Fun for £700.

Availability for the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus has been announced by O2 for the Sapphire Black and Platinum Gold models. Pre-order begins "in the near future".

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ will be available to buy in Tesco shops from 4 September. The handset will be available on 24-month contracts starting at £43.50 per month with no upfront charge. This is for the 32GB model and includes 2000 minutes, 5000 texts and 1GB of data. The 64GB model starts at £52.50 per month and includes 5000 minutes, 5000 texts and 6GB of data.

The 32GB Galaxy S6 edge+ is listed on Carphone Warehouse. This is an O2 contract that will be available to pre-order "soon". The 24-month contract offers unlimited calls, texts and 3GB of data for £31 per month and includes a free wireless charger worth £40. This is available for the black or gold handsets.

Developing story...

