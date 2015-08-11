Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus gets certification ahead of expected Thursday unveiling

Samsung is holding its Unpacked event this Thursday 13 August where it's expected to reveal the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge Plus smartphones. Now mere rumours have been upgraded to certifications.

The Malaysian certification body, SIRIM, has just given the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus the thumbs up for release. This all but confirms its appearance alongside the Galaxy Note 5 at Thursday's event.

Previous leaks have included a photo of the Galaxy Note 5 sat next to the Galaxy S6 edge Plus. That Plus should refer to a larger screen size if the photo, showing the handsets side by side, is anything to go by.

This certification photo suggests there could be a dual-SIM variant of the handsets. Since other rumours say the microSD card slot will be done away with, this slot may be used as a hybrid combo slot, which takes SIM and microSD in one port.

Other specs on the Galaxy S6 edge Plus include a Quad HD 5.66-inch Super AMOLED display and Exynos octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM. The cameras should be 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel shooters in the rear and front respectively. A 32GB storage variant is expected alongside more options like 64GB and 128GB. Wireless charging should also make an appearance.

Check back on Thursday 13 August where we'll be at the Samsung Unpacked event for full device coverage.

