Samsung Galaxy Note 5 leaks, packaging and all: QHD, 4GB RAM and more

There are product leaks and there are products leaks, and this Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is the spill-all type of leak.

Ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event this Thursday 13 August, where the Galaxy Note 5 is expected to appear, the handset has leaked in a retail box.

The retail box leak sounds like a boring box leak but, thanks to trusty spec listing, this is very informative indeed.

Lots of the Galaxy Note 5 specs have leaked before and this box photo, that appeared via Hooror on Facebook, confirms a lot of high-end hopes.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 should come with a 64-bit octa-core processor backed by a hefty 4GB of RAM and 4G LTE connectivity.

The screen should be a 5.7-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED for 515ppi.

The cameras are expected to come in at 16-megapixel OIS rear and 5-megapixel front-facing.

The Galaxy Note 5 will apparently have wireless charging like the Galaxy S6 does. The model in the photo was 32GB but we imagine higher capacities will be available too. Especially as this generation is rumoured to not have microSD expansion.

