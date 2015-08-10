  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 leaks, packaging and all: QHD, 4GB RAM and more

|
Hooror Samsung Galaxy Note 5 leaks, packaging and all: QHD, 4GB RAM and more
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

- 515 ppi resolution screen

- Super AMOLED display

- 16-megapixel OIS rear camera

There are product leaks and there are products leaks, and this Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is the spill-all type of leak.

Ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event this Thursday 13 August, where the Galaxy Note 5 is expected to appear, the handset has leaked in a retail box.

The retail box leak sounds like a boring box leak but, thanks to trusty spec listing, this is very informative indeed.

Lots of the Galaxy Note 5 specs have leaked before and this box photo, that appeared via Hooror on Facebook, confirms a lot of high-end hopes.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 should come with a 64-bit octa-core processor backed by a hefty 4GB of RAM and 4G LTE connectivity.

The screen should be a 5.7-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED for 515ppi.

The cameras are expected to come in at 16-megapixel OIS rear and 5-megapixel front-facing.

The Galaxy Note 5 will apparently have wireless charging like the Galaxy S6 does. The model in the photo was 32GB but we imagine higher capacities will be available too. Especially as this generation is rumoured to not have microSD expansion.

Check back on Thursday for our full coverage of the Samsung Unpacked event live from London where we'll bring your hands-on details and more.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 5 release date, rumours, and everything you need to know

PopularIn Phones
  1. Huawei Mate 20 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
  2. Vivo NEX S review: Pop-up camera success and software sacrilege
  3. iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
  4. The iOS 12 public beta is here! Here's how to download it now
  5. LG V40 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
  1. The best SIM-only deals for June 2018
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  3. Samsung's first Android Go phone specs revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 to ditch iris scanning, but gain triple-lens camera
  5. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus and a cheaper iPhone X: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
Comments