Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and S6 edge Plus leak in impressive photo and specs

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and an S6 edge Plus are close to being revealed as the biggest leak yet has revealed details.

Leakster Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks, has revealed not only specs but also a photo showing off the new smartphones.

The Galaxy Note 5, also known as Project Noble, looks set to be a more incremental upgrade to the line rather than an all-out redesign. As you can see from the photo the Note 5 looks largely like its predecessor with a near edge-to-edge screen, S Pen and flat home button.

The Galaxy Note 5 is expected to come packing a 5.66-inch Super AMOLED QHD display at 2560 x 1440 resolution for 519ppi.

Powering the Note 5 should Samsung's own Exynos 7420 processor. This means an octa-core setup with 4 cores at 2.1GHz and 4 at 1.5GHz. Plus there should be 4GB of RAM making this handset superfast. Storage tops out at 32GB as there appears to be no microSD expansion option.

The cameras in the Note 5 are expected to be 16-megapixels in the rear and 5-megapixels for the selfie snapper.

The Galaxy Note 5 should ship with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop. The S Pen is expected to feature a new push-to-remove function.

Also leaked and likely to launch alongside the Note 5 is an upgraded version of the S6 edge, dubbed the S6 edge Plus (but likely with the + symbol). This did not have any specs but as the picture shows should be the largest edge available at 5.66-inch or there about.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge Plus are expected to arrive at Samsung's Unpacked event which is being held on 13 August.

