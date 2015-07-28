Invite confirms Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge Plus supersized smartphones coming 13 August

Samsung will unveil its next Galaxy smartphone or phones on 13 August in New York, as recent rumours had suggested.

An invite was sent to various members of the press to a dedicated event where the company is expected to launch both the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge Plus. Plus, it is also rumoured that the Gear A smartwatch will make its debut during the press conference too.

The two handsets have been subject to much speculation over the last month or so, with many suggesting that they will share the announcement event. There have also been suggestions that they will be available to buy from 21 August.

Looking at the invite itself, it seems like Samsung is highlighting just the one phone, which is surely the Note 5 considering the edge Plus is simple a larger-sized version of an existing device. The lines on the front could be a clue to the shape of the new Note, which had previously been expected to have a flat front panel.

The 3D object suggested looks a little more like the Galaxy S6 edge though, so maybe both will have curved screens.

Either way, we'll not have too long to wait to find out for sure. One thing that is clear is that Samsung has indeed decided to scrap its annual Unpacked event immediately prior to IFA in Berlin.