Samsung Galaxy Note 5 leaks in gold, details S Pen

The much anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 5 appears to have leaked, again, this time sporting a gold coloured frame.

The next generation of Note is expected to be released early this year to give Samsung a head start on Apple's expected iPhone 6S and 6S Plus. That's likely why images of the handset are leaking already.

The latest leak features two photos which were sent into Nowhereelse showing the handset from the front and from the bottom.

The front shot reveals a gold coloured metal casing, although much of that appears unfinished as this is reportedly a prototype model. That edge-to-edge display looks near bezel-free in the sides.

The photo of the bottom of the handset shows that the S Pen won't auto eject as rumours had suggested. There is clearly a space for a fingernail to remove the stylus manually. Perhaps the Note 6 will have that feature.

Also along the bottom is a USB Type-C port, drilled speaker grill and 3.5mm audio jack for headphones.

Other rumoured specs for the Galaxy Note 5 include a 5.9-inch 4K Ultra HD Super AMOLED display with 746ppi, Exynos 7422 chip with 4GB of RAM, 4,100mAh battery, 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras and 128GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is expected to be available from 12 August for £600.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 5 release date, rumours, and everything you need to know