Is this the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus? Amazing leaked pictures reveal all

Considering the wealth of rumours that have been flying around over the last couple of months, Samsung is widely expected to reveal a larger version of its Galaxy S6 edge flagship smartphone sometime soon, and a series of hands-on pictures that allegedly show the device have appeared online.

Posted on German website All About Samsung, the images show a device that looks very similar to the existing 5.1-inch edge, but pictured alongside a 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 4 so you can see that it is much larger.

The site claims not to have been given any technical details and admits that the images show "dummies" rather than an actual edge Plus (or edge+, as it says on the screen) but if genuine this could be the flagship phone that cements Samsung's return to superiority in the Android phone market.

It might even be a more attractive proposition than the forthcoming Galaxy Note 5, which is rumoured to be announced at the same time at the edge Plus during a special Unpacked event on 12 August.

Of course, the pictures might be completely bogus - we're not discounting that they show elaborate renders. But we'll go for it right now until someone gives some evidence to the contrary.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus release date, rumours, and everything you need to know

Related read: Samsung Galaxy S7 edge review: The new smartphone champion