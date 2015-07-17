Incredible Samsung Galaxy Note 5 renders appear on Amazon, show an auto-ejecting S Pen

After a recent spate of rumours, it is believed that Samsung will unveil its new Galaxy Note ahead of its usual pre-IFA Unpacked event, with 12 August being the date now talked about the most. And one case manufacturer has provided some of the best renders of the device we've seen yet.

Although these things are to be taken with a touch of salt, Ringke has posted a series of images on a product page on Amazon.com for a see-through Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Fusion case range and, if genuine, it reveals at least one interesting fact.

The images show an S Pen that sits flush to the rest of the shell. On previous Note devices, there was always a slight indent for users to get a nail under to remove the stylus. Instead, it is thought that the Note 5 will have an auto-ejecting S Pen that might appear as if by magic whenever a compatible app is opened.

The case in the images has an opening for the stylus, as well as flaps for the Micro-USB connection and headphone socket. The camera arrangement on the rear shows the flash has moved to the side - was on the bottom last year.

Again, it is worth noting that while case manufacturers tend to be sent specifications - measurements at least - prior to launch, they have been known in the past to build renders based on internet rumour rather than having been privy to device demonstrations. Still, if the Note 5 looks anything like the one proposed by Ringke we'll be happy enough.