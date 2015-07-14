Samsung Galaxy Note 5 to be announced on 12 August, S6 edge Plus too?

Although Samsung traditionally hosts an Unpacked event on the eve of the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin each year, where it usually announces the latest Galaxy Note phablet, reports suggest that will not be the case this time around.

Instead, Samsung is being heavily tipped to announce the Galaxy Note 5 and, possibly, the much-rumoured Galaxy S6 edge Plus phones on 12 August, a few weeks before IFA is due to start. The phones will then be available to the public from 21 August.

Sammobile claims that its inside sources revealed the earlier than expected launch dates.

The Korea Herald was the first to suggest that the Note 5 will launch alongside the Galaxy S6 edge Plus. It also wrote that analysts in the country feel launching so far ahead of Apple's next phone, the iPhone 6S, will stand the company in good stead.

However, other market sources believe that launching both together could negatively impact on each device's sales. "If both devices are released in the same month, they could eat away at each other in terms of sales rather than create synergy effects as often said in the case of the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge,” on market official explained.

If Samsung does host an Unpacked event earlier than originally expected it could be in a country other than Germany. Where though is currently anybody's guess.

