Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus release date, rumours, and everything you need to know

We've heard that before Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 5, or maybe even at the same time, it will be supersizing its current Android flagship smartphone. There has been word on the street that a Plus-sized version of the Galaxy S6 edge is on its way.

There were also previous rumours that the company would consider a standard S6 Plus too, but those have waned of late and it is thought that only the edge will get a beefier version, bringing that gorgeous wrapped-screen design aesthetic to the larger phone market.

So we've decided to round-up all of the rumours and speculation so far to give you an idea of what, where and when the Galaxy S6 edge Plus might appear. We'll also regularly update this feature as and when more speculation surfaces.

The first mention of a bigger Galaxy S6 called the device the "Grand", as in Galaxy S6 Grand, but sources have taken to call it the Plus in more recent times.

That first surfaced after reports said that Samsung was working on a device it was calling Project Zero 2, and as both the original SGS6 and SGS6 edge were codenamed Project Zero, it makes sense that the new moniker referred to a larger-sized handset in the same family.

Where the actual "Plus" name came from originally though is unclear.

A Samsung filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office was found that listed the name "S6 EDGE+", with the symbol rather than the full "plus". The application for the trademark was filed on 26 June and is yet to be approved.

Companies file trademarks all the time on names they never use, but this does suggest that Samsung is considering a larger S6 edge, and it might put to bed the previously rumoured standard S6 Plus.

Samsung will unveil its next Galaxy smartphone or phones on 13 August during a "Galaxy Unpacked 2015" event. You'll be able to watch the presentation live here. It's suggested that date is set in August in order to avoid conflict with an updated iPhone 6 Plus, expected to unveil in October.

It's all but certain now after leaking on Samsung's official French site.

OnLeaks, the online source for many a phone leak - more often than not genuine - claims that the Galaxy S6 edge Plus will be 154.5 x 75.80 x 6.85mm. The regular SGS6 edge is 142.1 x 70.1 x 7mm so doing the math, the Plus version is 8.7 per cent larger than its current equivalent.

That means that, with the SGS6 edge having a 5.1-inch screen, the SGS6 edge Plus will have a screen around 5.54-inches. You can round that up or down depending on top or bottom bezel. Most are rounding it down to 5.5-inches in reports.

Alleged leaked hands-on images, which appeared on German website All About Samsung, do indeed show a dummy device with a screen smaller in dimensions to the handset also pictured alongside it - the Galaxy Note 4. The Note 4 has a 5.7-inch screen, so if genuine the pictures provide some evidence to suggest that the Galaxy s6 edge Plus will have a smaller display than that, maybe even 5.5-inches as rumoured. There have also been reports of a 5.66-inch display though, putting it more into Note territory.

It is likely to be a Quad HD display, much like the current model, regardless of whether we get an SGS6 Plus, SGS6 edge Plus or both.

Apart from either phone's larger form factor, the design is expected to remain the same respectively. OnLeak tweeted more information on the phone than just its measurements, including images of a dummy version of the Galaxy S6 edge created by a Chinese case manufacturer. These things can be shady, so take it with a pinch of salt, but you can judge the speculated size against the original in the images, at least.

Some hands-on images from All About Samsung show a device that looks almost identical to the existing Galaxy S6 edge. Just bigger. And this identical design theory is supported by what appears to be the official shot of the S6 edge Plus, next to the rumoured Galaxy Note 5.

To be honest, few other details about either Plus-sized phone have emerged so far, but we would doubt that many of the specifications of the original handsets will be altered.

Expect 3GB of RAM, 16-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing cam, for example. It is likely that the battery size with be bigger though, as the phone(s) will need to drive a bigger screen.

Also new to this model, at least where the leaks and rumours are concerned, is an indication that Samsung might head back to Qualcomm for the chipset, instead of use the same Exynos processor as before.

Sammobile claims that the edge Plus is likely to adopt the hexa-core Snapdragon 808 instead.

There may be a dual-SIM variant that features a hybrid port capable of taking both SIM and microSD cards. This is based on the Malaysia handset certification shown below.

Related read: Samsung Galaxy S7 edge review: The new smartphone champion