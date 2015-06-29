  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy S7 could offer weeklong battery life

|
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy S7 could offer weeklong battery life
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

- Samsung battery development doubles life

- Galaxy S7 could see new tech for longer useage

- Both capacity and life extended for Samsung batteries

Samsung has recently made a breakthrough in battery tech that could see its new Galaxy S7 keep running for a full five days on a charge.

Samsung's research and development arm recently announced that it had made a breakthrough with current lithium-ion batteries. It has reportedly been able to extend current batteries by double.

One of the problems with battery research, until now, has been battery life. While many scientists have been able to extend battery capacity to last longer between charges, they often do so at the cost of battery life. So the number of times it can be charged drops meaning it won't last as long over its lifespan.

The Samsung R&D development appears to have conquered this issue. Not only has it doubled the capacity of batteries but has kept a highly durable cathode for long life. Essentially by coating the graphene on the surface of the silicon a protective layer was created around the silicon. The result is this battery breakthrough.

The reason we say this may appear in the Galaxy S7 is that industry commenters predict this could take years to be commercialised. But since it was developed by Samsung, for Samsung, this process may be shortened.

Battery life extension is the Holy Grail of smartphone developments – here's hoping we see this extended life soon. This battery combined with even more efficient processors should mean charging nightly will soon become a thing of the past.

READ: Future batteries, coming soon: charge in seconds, last months and power over the air

PopularIn Phones
  1. Huawei Mate 20 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
  2. Vivo NEX S review: Pop-up camera success and software sacrilege
  3. iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
  4. The iOS 12 public beta is here! Here's how to download it now
  5. LG V40 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
  1. The best SIM-only deals for June 2018
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  3. Samsung's first Android Go phone specs revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 to ditch iris scanning, but gain triple-lens camera
  5. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus and a cheaper iPhone X: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
Comments