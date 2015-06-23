Huge Samsung Galaxy A8 specs leak shows the company's thinnest phone yet, coming soon

Although the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge smartphones are beautiful and undoubtedly the company's finest phones yet, at 6.8 and 7mm respectively they aren't its thinnest. The Galaxy A7 holds that crown with a waistline of 6.3mm.

And that is about to be trumped by its successor, the Galaxy A8, as according to rumours the latest Samsung handset will sport a superthin body of 5.94mm - that will make it the thinnest phone in the company's history.

The currently unconfirmed device has been spotted in a filing with China's Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center (TENAA) which has to approved mobile devices before they can be sold in the country, much like the United States' FCC.

The SM-A8000, as it is formally dubbed, also appears in a number of photos on the TENAA website and on a filing with the Federal Communications Commission in the US.

Also revealed in the reports are a number of key specifications, including the full measurements of 158 x 76.77 x 5.94mm. The phone will sport a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD display, run Android 5.1, and will be powered by an octa-core 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor.

It will have 4G LTE connectivity, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, 16-megapixel rear camera, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space (expandable through microSD). There will also be a 3,050mAh battery on board.

As both filings have been approved, you can expect Samsung to formerly announced the Galaxy A8 soon.