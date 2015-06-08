Samsung Galaxy S6 active official: Tough phone with flagship specs coming 12 June

The Samsung Galaxy S6 active is bringing toughness to the S6 without scrimping on specs, despite a very different look.

AT&T has revealed the Samsung Galaxy S6 active on its website where it will be available from 12 June.

So what makes the S6 active different from the Galaxy S6 or S6 edge? For a starter this handset is tough, IP68 tough. That means it is dustproof, water-resistant up to 1.5m for 30-minutes, and can withstand drops, extreme temperatures and high altitude.

There is even an app that appears to be S Health like, named Activity Zone. This feeds you metrics when you're out trying to be as extreme as the handset. That means readings from a compass, barometer, step tracker and more.

The best part is the specs are impressive too, matching the current Galaxy S6.

There's a 5.1-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display for 577ppi, 16-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front cameras, 3,500mAh battery with fast charging for 50 per cent in 30-minutes.

The handset even features the full 64-bit Exynos octa-core found in the Galaxy S6 smartphone. It will come running Android 5.0.2 Lollipop and has 32GB of internal storage.

While the release date is soon, on 12 June, offline pricing has not been announced yet. Nor have plans to release it outside of the US at this stage. It will be available in Camo White, Camo Blue and Gray.

READ: How to watch Apple WWDC 2015 live-stream